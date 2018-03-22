LETTER: Mike Small thanks Fayetteville voters

Mar 22, 2018 Jason Emerson Eagle Bulletin, Your Opinion
To the residents of the Village of Fayetteville:
Thank you for your overwhelming support on my reelection as village trustee. It has been a privilege to work with the mayor and village board, providing the services you receive and the quality of life you enjoy with fiscally responsible leadership.
As trustee, I represent all village residents. I would like to encourage you to visit our website and read our newsletter to stay informed of things happening throughout the village. I welcome comments and suggestions both positive and negative on any issue that concerns you and our village.
I look forward to the challenges ahead, while ensuring our village is the place you and others want to call home.
Mike Small
Fayetteville Village Trustee
