LETTER: Mike Small thanks Fayetteville voters

To the residents of the Village of Fayetteville:

Thank you for your overwhelming support on my reelection as village trustee. It has been a privilege to work with the mayor and village board, providing the services you receive and the quality of life you enjoy with fiscally responsible leadership.

As trustee, I represent all village residents. I would like to encourage you to visit our website and read our newsletter to stay informed of things happening throughout the village. I welcome comments and suggestions both positive and negative on any issue that concerns you and our village.

I look forward to the challenges ahead, while ensuring our village is the place you and others want to call home.

Mike Small

Fayetteville Village Trustee

