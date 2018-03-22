 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

LETTER: Mike Small thanks Fayetteville voters

Mar 22, 2018 Eagle Bulletin, Your Opinion

LETTER: Mike Small thanks Fayetteville voters

To the residents of the Village of Fayetteville:

Thank you for your overwhelming support on my reelection as village trustee. It has been a privilege to work with the mayor and village board, providing the services you receive and the quality of life you enjoy with fiscally responsible leadership.

As trustee, I represent all village residents. I would like to encourage you to visit our website and read our newsletter to stay informed of things happening throughout the village. I welcome comments and suggestions both positive and negative on any issue that concerns you and our village.

I look forward to the challenges ahead, while ensuring our village is the place you and others want to call home.

Mike Small

Fayetteville Village Trustee

 

Comment on this Story

Caz native, Coast Guard pilot honored for saving life
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history indoor track J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling