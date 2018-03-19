 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

LETTER: Thanks to the village of Fayetteville for support

Mar 19, 2018 Eagle Bulletin, Your Opinion

LETTER: Thanks to the village of Fayetteville for support

To the editor:

The Board of the Fayetteville Senior Center would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to the Village of Fayetteville and, in particular, to Mayor Mark Olson, for their support and sponsorship.

Mayor Olson recently hosted the 19th Annual Mayor’s Dinner at the Senior Center, which was a resounding success and raised money for programming and for meals for our local senior population. Without the ongoing backing of Mayor Olson and the village, we would not be able to fulfill our mission of meeting the challenges facing the senior community by offering social events, educational and exercise programs, health screenings, lunches, movies, games and other activities.

Thank you, Mayor Olson, we are grateful for everything you do for the Center!

Fayetteville Senior Center Board

Peter Tynan (Chair),

Mary Gormley,

Janet Callahan (Vice Chair),

Carrie Hunt,

Tony Marsallo (Secretary),

Mike Small,

Marge Zych,

Kevin Kelly,

Rob Richardson,

Patsy Scala,

Wayne Queor,

Kelly Quinlan,

Chris Randall (Village Liaison).

Comment on this Story

Kellish Hill Farm (sham)rocks the night away
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history indoor track J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling