LETTER: Thanks to the village of Fayetteville for support

To the editor:

The Board of the Fayetteville Senior Center would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to the Village of Fayetteville and, in particular, to Mayor Mark Olson, for their support and sponsorship.

Mayor Olson recently hosted the 19th Annual Mayor’s Dinner at the Senior Center, which was a resounding success and raised money for programming and for meals for our local senior population. Without the ongoing backing of Mayor Olson and the village, we would not be able to fulfill our mission of meeting the challenges facing the senior community by offering social events, educational and exercise programs, health screenings, lunches, movies, games and other activities.

Thank you, Mayor Olson, we are grateful for everything you do for the Center!

Fayetteville Senior Center Board

Peter Tynan (Chair),

Mary Gormley,

Janet Callahan (Vice Chair),

Carrie Hunt,

Tony Marsallo (Secretary),

Mike Small,

Marge Zych,

Kevin Kelly,

Rob Richardson,

Patsy Scala,

Wayne Queor,

Kelly Quinlan,

Chris Randall (Village Liaison).

