LETTER: Tallett family thanks everyone for support

Mar 16, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Your Opinion
To the editor:
The family of Christina A. Tallett would like to thank everyone who sent flowers, food and condolences at the time of her passing. We thank everyone so much that words cannot properly express it.
Ralph, Kim and Stacy Tallett
Cazenovia
