LETTER: Tallett family thanks everyone for support

Mar 16, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Your Opinion

LETTER: Tallett family thanks everyone for support

To the editor:

The family of Christina A. Tallett would like to thank everyone who sent flowers, food and condolences at the time of her passing. We thank everyone so much that words cannot properly express it.

Ralph, Kim and Stacy Tallett

Cazenovia

