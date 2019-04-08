Years Ago

This column is a revitalized weekly addition to the paper. The following moments in history are selected, researched, and edited by Skaneateles High School students enrolled in Kate Hardy’s 10th grade Honors English class. For the next school year they hope to celebrate the past and remember the days from years ago. Thank you to the Skaneateles Library and the Historical Society for providing the Press archives.

20 Years Ago

… an article was published in the Skaneateles Press regarding a 12-year-old Marcellus resident traveling to Ireland to compete in an international Irish step dancing competition. Last year, Sierra Sander, an alum of Skaneateles High School who is now a freshman in college, also traveled to the UK to participate in the competition. The 2018 World Irish Dancing Championship took place in Glasgow, Scotland. According to BBC News, around 15,000 dancers were expected to attend this competition from all over the world, Sierra being one of them. This kind of opportunity is once in a lifetime. If you’re interested in taking up Irish step dancing, contact the McDonald School of Irish Dance. You can find out more at cnyirishdance.com.

40 Years Ago

…several area restaurants were featured in a Special Dining and Entertainment Edition of the April 11, 1979 Press. All but one establishment, Shuckers – “where those who favor the sea and the land discover a distinct luncheon and evening dinner” – continue to serve our community. Mandana Inn, The Hollywood, The Sunset, Lincklaen House, and Braeloch Inn were all advertising their upcoming Easter brunches and dinners. Menus advertised classic Easter fare such as baked ham, stuffed pork chops, and roast leg of lamb, in addition to feasts for any special occasion like prime rib and veal parmigiana. If you’re looking to let someone else cook your celebratory Easter meal this Sunday, consider one of the restaurants that have been at it for more than forty years.

60 Years Ago

… the Press published an article called, “Teens In Town”, describing the social lives of teens around the community. For example, the article included that Jane Considine and Judy Keebler rode bikes by the Rod and Gun Club, and that Toby Wheeler was seen walking down Genesee Street with a ladder and a bucket. We thought that it would be entertaining to provide insight into the lives of some of the kids around town today. Trevor Knupp, a sophomore at Skaneateles, has recently starting drinking healthy protein smoothies in the morning, which consist of kale, chia seeds, spinach, and blueberries. Another student, Jack Canty, spent his Saturday with his friends at Johnny Angels, following baseball practice. As spring rolls around, you’ll likely see more active students around the community as some begin their sports seasons and spend more time outdoors.

80 Years Ago

… Onondaga County lost two of its last Civil War veterans, leaving only five Civil War veterans in the whole county. Today, we are currently losing many of our veterans from World War II as well as those who served in the Vietnam War. According to the WWII Museum, there are less than 500,000 WWII Veterans and less than 850,000 Vietnam veterans still with us. In 2012, President Obama declared March 29 as Vietnam War Veterans Day to honor those who served our beautiful country. With the number of these brave heroes decreasing, it is important to talk to individuals about their life experiences, especially firsthand accounts. Talk to your parents, grandparents, and friends, because everyone has a story worth learning.

100 Years Ago

… WWI had come to a close, and many soldiers were starting to return home. Although the war was officially over, the US was still promoting national pride by encouraging citizens to purchase war-bonds: they were attempting to restore the country’s morale and enthusiasm towards the victory, rather than giving their undivided attention to the issues that soldiers returning home from the conflict were facing as a result of the war. On the other hand, entertainment, recreational, and educational activities were encouraged greatly nationwide to make the transition back home easier on returning veterans. Despite these efforts, however, many soldiers and sailors were still left with scars and severe PTSD. Today, many US soldiers are fighting in a variety of conflicts in the Middle East. These strong fighters are affected in the same way soldiers were in WWI. PTSD is diagnosed in people who experience trauma and very commonly in soldiers returning from active military zones. According to the American Psychological Association, the longer the deployment and 1st time deployment causes more distress in male soldiers because they only have a few minutes of “kill time” in conflict and the rest is anticipation for this trauma. The US Veterans Association has funded over 8.3 billion dollars to support research and recovery from PTSD, helping thousands of veterans today.

