From the Liverpool Public Library: Changes ahead

Ashley McGraw Architects' rendering of new-look main room design in the LPL's future.

By Mark Bialczak

LPL Communications Specialist

Big improvements will start in a little bathroom.

Get ready to see work starting that will make life better for patrons inside the Liverpool Public Library.

Phase I will begin with the remake of the restroom in the Children’s Room. It’s expected that the construction will start March 4 with the removal of a small amount of asbestos from under the flooring in that bathroom space. The Children’s Room will be closed for a week, but will reopen and remain in use for the rest of the construction.

Next will come simultaneous work on the two public bathrooms in the lobby. Asbestos will be removed from behind tiles. During this time, patrons will be asked to enter the library through the Children’s Room entrance. The newly renovated bathroom in the Children’s Room will be open for all, and port-a-johns will be placed in the underground garage.

Phase I will make all three public bathrooms ADA compliant. This phase will also include improvements to the lobby, with a design by architects from Syracuse company Ashley McGraw. There will be new furniture and digital signage to promote library events and services. The bathroom and lobby construction is part of the Liverpool Central School District’s Phase 4.2 project. It’s expected to conclude around the end of May.

After that phase is completed, work could begin on a facelift of the main room. The refreshing of the space was designed by Ashley McGraw to better serve the needs of the library’s patron population, says Director Glenna Wisniewski. Decisions were made based on community conversations during the strategic plan process, patron surveys and staff focus groups.

“The updating will include new paint and carpeting, furniture and some construction,” Wisniewski says. “The end result will be a patron-centered library with centrally located circulation and reference services, more seating for small groups and individual work, improved lighting, additional quiet study spaces and a flex use space for creative learning opportunities. Our goal was to accomplish all of this while maintaining the integrity of our physical collections.”

The main room phase will be paid for by the LPL fund balance and grant money.

