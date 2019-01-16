 

Library Focus: The focus is on fun @ BPL

Jan 16, 2019 Baldwinsville Messenger, Library News, News, Point of View

By Nancy Howe

Public Relations/Outreach Librarian

Baldwinsville Public Library has several programs scheduled during the second half of January that you won’t want to miss!

Messy Kids Art: Sparkly Winter Paintings

2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17

Come prepared to get messy and make sparkly winter paintings. This is a drop in program, no registration is required. Kids are strongly encouraged to wear a smock or old clothing. This program is for ages 2 to 5.

Winnie-the-Pooh Day

10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 18

Celebrate National Winnie-the-Pooh Day today with Pooh crafts and activities! Registration required; 315-635-5631. This program is for ages 3 to 5.

Sew Helpful

12:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21

Celebrate Martin Luther King Day with a service project. We will be sewing pillowcases to be distributed to Sleep Heavenly Sleep a local group who are working to provide beds and bedding to children in Onondaga County. Ages 8  & older. Registration is required; 315-635-5631.

Trading Card Games with TCGPlayer

3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24

Play collectible card games with our friends from TCGPlayer to meet new gamers and pick up new packs. This month’s game is Magic: The Gathering Commander. This is a drop-in program for teens, ‘tweens and their families; no registration required.

