Library Focus: The focus is on fun @ BPL

Jan 16, 2019
Public Relations/Outreach Librarian
Baldwinsville Public Library has several programs scheduled during the second half of January that you won’t want to miss!
2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17
Come prepared to get messy and make sparkly winter paintings. This is a drop in program, no registration is required. Kids are strongly encouraged to wear a smock or old clothing. This program is for ages 2 to 5.
10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 18
Celebrate National Winnie-the-Pooh Day today with Pooh crafts and activities! Registration required; 315-635-5631. This program is for ages 3 to 5.
12:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21
3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24
Play collectible card games with our friends from TCGPlayer to meet new gamers and pick up new packs. This month’s game is Magic: The Gathering Commander. This is a drop-in program for teens, ‘tweens and their families; no registration required.
