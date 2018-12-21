Library Focus: Welcome, Meghin!

By Nancy Howe

Public Relations/Outreach Librarian

Please join us in welcoming Baldwinsville Public Library’s new Children’s Librarian, Meghin Roberts. Meghin has been a librarian for over three years, coming to us from Watertown Public Library, where she was the Tween and Teen Librarian.

When asked what she enjoys most about being a children’s librarian, she said, “Every day is different. I like being able to watch them/help them learn and grow. I like being able to make connections with them that will leave them with a positive memory of the library for years.”

When not working, she enjoys hiking, mountain climbing, traveling, watching movies, being with her cat Loki and of course, reading! She is currently reading “Sadie” by Courtney Summers and her favorite children’s books are “Firefighter Duckies” by Frank Dormer and the “Harry Potter” series.

