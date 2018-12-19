Baldwinsville History Mystery: Do you know anything about this picture?

Baldwinsville History Mystery: Dec. 19, 2018

Question: The photo this week is of the construction of a prominent building in Baldwinsville. Do you know the two businesses that were located in that building and what they produced? The building no longer exists; do you know why?

Email your guess to editor@baldwinsvillemessenger.com or leave a message at 315-434-8889 ext. 310 with your guess by noon Friday. If you are the first person to correctly identify an element in the photo before the deadline, your name and guess will appear in next week’s Messenger, along with another History Mystery feature. History Mystery is a joint project of the Museum at the Shacksboro Schoolhouse and the Baldwinsville Public Library.

