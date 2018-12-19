 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Baldwinsville History Mystery: Do you know anything about this picture?

Dec 19, 2018 Baldwinsville Messenger, History, News, Point of View

Baldwinsville History Mystery: Do you know anything about this picture?

Baldwinsville History Mystery: Dec. 19, 2018

Question: The photo this week is of the construction of a prominent building in Baldwinsville. Do you know the two businesses that were located in that building and what they produced? The building no longer exists; do you know why?

Email your guess to editor@baldwinsvillemessenger.com or leave a message at 315-434-8889 ext. 310 with your guess by noon Friday. If you are the first person to correctly identify an element in the photo before the deadline, your name and guess will appear in next week’s Messenger, along with another History Mystery feature. History Mystery is a joint project of the Museum at the Shacksboro Schoolhouse and the Baldwinsville Public Library.

Comment on this Story

Local government roundup: Cicero pays bills for highway garage
Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field volleyball West Genesee Westhill