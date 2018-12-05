Library Focus: December at the Baldwinsville Public Library

By Nancy Howe

Outreach and Public Relations Librarian

Stars of Winter: The Night Sky

7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10

Special guest astronomer Tyler Beagle will show the winter sky like you’ve never seen it before!

Learn about Comet 46P Wirtanen, which will be nearing the Earth this month and most visible on Sunday, Dec. 16. Find out what to look for as you gaze into the winter night sky. If conditions are favorable, we will go outside to see constellations, planets, satellites and perhaps the International Space Station.

There is no fee to attend. For more information, call us at 315-635-5631.

2nd Monday Club: Holiday Party!

6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10

This month we are having our Holiday Party and Book Swap Game. We supply the books — everyone goes home with a prize! Pizza will be served. This is a drop-in program; no registration required. Open to kids in grades 3 through 6.

Holiday Crafts for Kids (ages 3-5)

10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14

Assorted holiday crafts for children. This is a drop-in program; no registration required.

Sew Helpful

1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29

Bring us your tattered, torn or not-quite-right items and we’ll show you how to make them right to save you money and save the resources of the planet through the magic of needle and thread. We’ll provide the needed tools and instructions. Ages 8 and older. Registration is required.

