GUEST COLUMN: Snowplow drivers ask for your consideration

Now that snowplowing season has arrived, highway crews ask for cooperation and understanding from motorists. By the nature of the task, snowplowing operations take place during poor visibility and drivers tend to follow plows too closely. The nature of clearing the roads of snow often require plows to backup, usually at intersections, where they must turn the corner, dump the load of snow and back up before continuing; but all too often, vehicles fill the space where the plow must back into. Please remember to give the snowplow plenty of space, especially at intersections.

Another major consideration is the center of the road. The center must be cleared of snow, which necessitates the front left part of the plow crossing the center line and into oncoming traffic. When you encounter an oncoming snowplow, you should slow down and move over as far as is practical to give the snowplow room to clear the center of the roadway.

Rural mailboxes and other roadside objects, such as parked vehicles, add to the difficulty of a snowplow operator’s job. Snowplow drivers do their best to avoid these obstacles, but occasionally a damaged mailbox is the result of an oncoming vehicle not giving the snowplow enough room, requiring the plow operator to move closer to the side of the road.

When the occasional mailbox is hit during plowing operations, you should be aware that under Traffic Law and Commissioner’s Regulations the municipality is under no obligation to fix or replace a damaged mailbox. It’s important to remember they are driving a large vehicle with a wide and heavy front plow, a side wing plow, a load of sand and/or salt with controls for applying the sand and/or salt, all of which must be operated by one person while driving the rig in poor visibility at all times of the day and night. (Note: Article 1219 of New York State VTL prohibits the plowing, shoveling or blowing of snow into a road.)

So, while motorists demand high levels of service on winter roadways, remember it comes as a result of dedicated employees trying to keep our roads as safe as possible, while contending with challenging weather conditions, impatient motorist, objects along the highway at all times of the day and night — because it’s demanded. Winter driving requires all motorists to be careful and alert, but most importantly: slow down.

