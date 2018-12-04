 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

GUEST COLUMN: Learn about the school district facilities plans at the Dec. 11 public information meeting

Dec 04, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Point of View

GUEST COLUMN: Learn about the school district facilities plans at the Dec. 11 public information meeting

By Matt Erwin, Director of Facilities

Cazenovia CSD

Cazenovia CSD is asking residents to vote on the first project, or phase, of the “Cazenovia 2030 and Beyond” long-range facilities plan. If you are interested in learning more, please join us at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 11, in the Cazenovia High School auditorium where we will share information related to the finances and scope of this first phase of work. If you can’t make it, check out our website at cazenoviacsd.com and keep an eye out for a special edition of the Blue and Gold newsletter in your mail.

On Dec. 18, residents will be asked to vote on two ballot propositions. Both are an investment in providing safe, healthy, effective and flexible student-focused learning environments.

Proposition I will authorize the district to undertake the 2020 Capital Project (Phase I of “Cazenovia 2030 and Beyond”).

Proposition II will authorize the district to establish a Capital Reserve, which will allow the district to save surplus funds for future capital facilities work. The district sees this reserve as a critical tool to aid in offsetting some or all of the local share for future phases of the long-range facilities plan.

Please be sure to come out and vote on Tuesday, Dec. 18. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. in the Middle School Auxiliary Gym.

Comment on this Story

GUEST COLUMN: Snowplow drivers ask for your consideration
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field volleyball West Genesee Westhill