GUEST COLUMN: Learn about the school district facilities plans at the Dec. 11 public information meeting

Cazenovia CSD is asking residents to vote on the first project, or phase, of the “Cazenovia 2030 and Beyond” long-range facilities plan. If you are interested in learning more, please join us at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 11, in the Cazenovia High School auditorium where we will share information related to the finances and scope of this first phase of work. If you can’t make it, check out our website at cazenoviacsd.com and keep an eye out for a special edition of the Blue and Gold newsletter in your mail.

On Dec. 18, residents will be asked to vote on two ballot propositions. Both are an investment in providing safe, healthy, effective and flexible student-focused learning environments.

Proposition I will authorize the district to undertake the 2020 Capital Project (Phase I of “Cazenovia 2030 and Beyond”).

Proposition II will authorize the district to establish a Capital Reserve, which will allow the district to save surplus funds for future capital facilities work. The district sees this reserve as a critical tool to aid in offsetting some or all of the local share for future phases of the long-range facilities plan.

Please be sure to come out and vote on Tuesday, Dec. 18. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. in the Middle School Auxiliary Gym.

