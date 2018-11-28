Canton Woods Senior Center: Holiday happenings at Canton Woods

By Ruth Troy

Director

The next few weeks are filled with festivities to celebrate the holiday season at Canton Woods. The fun begins Friday, Dec. 7. Sentimental Serenade will perform “Christmas All Around the Town” at 1 p.m. This talented ensemble will fill your heart with holiday cheer to spark your Christmas spirit. Stay for more musical entertainment as The Village Singers invite you to sing along to your favorite holiday tunes. Holiday treats will be served. The afternoon concludes with our annual tree lighting at 4 p.m.

The following day is the Canton Woods Craft Group’s Annual Sale. Stop by the center between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, and stock up on handmade yarn goods. Keep everyone warm this winter with mittens hats and scarves!

Bare Bones Trombone Quartet returns to Canton Woods at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13. The quartet consists of four extremely gifted trombonists who play everything from Bach to jazz, and maybe a holiday tune! This concert is a gift from the Baldwinsville Public Library.

The Canton Woods Book Club meets at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18.This month’s book choice is “Redbird Christmas” by Fannie Flagg. Start reading and join the lively discussion.

Join the Sharing Memories Writing Program at Canton Woods! This dynamic group comes together to share their memories and put them down on paper at 1 p.m. each Wednesday. Experience this engaging process under the guidance of Tina Trainham. Your memories will come alive!

Eating well for the holidays

The Rescue Mission is offering seniors free, home-delivered meals on Christmas Day. If you are interested, please call your neighborhood advisor/outreach worker at 315-638-4536. The deadline for Christmas Day meal delivery is Dec. 3. The recipient must be home on Christmas Day to receive the meal.

Canton Woods is a Food $en$e location. Food $en$e is a monthly food buying co-op for anyone who wants to stretch their grocery dollars. This may be especially helpful during the holiday season. The Food $en$e package costs $20.50. Call the center at 315-638-4536 for more information or to sign up. The December deadline is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 10.

The PEACE Senior Nutrition Program will serve a delicious turkey luncheon with all the trimmings at noon Friday, Dec. 14. The menu includes oven-roasted turkey with gravy, stuffing, home-style mashed potatoes, glazed baby carrots, dinner roll and pumpkin pie. Call 315-638-4536 to make your reservation by Dec. 13. Suggested donation is $3. The nutrition program is open to anyone 60 years of age and older.

Health and fitness

Instructor Yvonne Martin brings Kripalu “chair optional” yoga to Canton Woods. Kripalu yoga is a gentle mindful practice that emphasis compassionate self-acceptance, and awareness. Are you seeking relief from daily aches and pains? Yvonne will guide you through breathing exercises to de-stress, slow stretches to improve range of motion and meditation techniques to help sharpen mental focus. New to yoga? Come see what it’s all about. Absolutely no experience is necessary. The remaining dates of the fall mini-sessions are Dec. 3 and 10. There is a fee payable to the instructor.

Tai chi is held at Canton Woods at 8 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. There is a fee payable to the instructor.

An instructor from the YMCA hosts Active Older Americans Aerobics at 9:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. There is a fee payable to the instructor.

A licensed physical therapist offers a free falls prevention class at 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.

Armchair Aerobics takes place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays. This is led by a volunteer.

Resources for seniors

Medicare Open Enrollment ends Dec. 7. The Medicare Open Enrollment Period is an annual period of time when current Medicare users can choose to re-evaluate part of their Medicare coverage (their Medicare Advantage and/or Part D plan) and compare it against all the other plans on the market.

HIICAP (Health Insurance Information Counseling Assistance Program) offers free, unbiased information and assistance. This program is brought to you from the Onondaga County Office for Aging. If you would like to contact the HIICAP representative call Canton Woods at 315-638-4536.

HEAP (Home Energy Assistance Program) is federally funded and helps income-eligible individuals and families pay their heating bills. Canton Woods Outreach workers and Neighborhood Advisors are ready to assist you to determine your eligibility for HEAP. If you are a senior 60 or older call Canton Woods to request assistance with the HEAP process.

National Grid Consumer Advocate will be available at Canton Woods at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11. If you have questions about your National Grid account, Mary Beth can help.

Canton Woods has a medication return collection unit. This is a safe, environmentally friendly way to dispose of medications. You may drop off your unused medication to the return box at Canton Woods from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Canton Woods Senior Center is located at 76 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To learn more, call 315-638-4536 or visit baldwinsville.org/departments/cantonwoods.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story