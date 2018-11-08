NOPL news: Ice picks

Nov 08, 2018 Ashley M. Casey Library News, Point of View, Star Review
Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) is a special district library with locations in Brewerton, Cicero and North Syracuse. (facebook.com/NOPLibrary)
Reference Librarian
You’ve probably heard of “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” and maybe read the book or seen the movie. But did you know that it’s just one (very popular) example of crime writing by a Scandinavian author?
Also known as Nordic thrillers, these books form their own genre of mysteries. They rely on atmospheric settings, surprise twists, flawed main characters and dark themes. Scandinavian thrillers are perfect reading for cold winter nights and we have them for you at NOPL. Check out one of these great options, and as a bonus, ask a librarian if there is a movie or TV series adaptation to go with it. Happy reading!
In Oslo, after the first snow of the season has fallen, a woman disappears. The only trace of her is a pink scarf given to her as a Christmas gift, now worn by the snowman that inexplicably appeared in her yard earlier that day.
A perplexing cold case with sinister modern-day consequences.
After she returns to her hometown to learn that her friend, Alex, was found in an ice-cold bath with her wrists slashed, biographer Erica Falck researches her friend’s past in hopes of writing a book and joins forces with Detective Patrik Hedstrom, who has his own suspicions about the case.
When perpetual bachelor Gunder Jomann goes to India for two weeks and comes home married, the Norwegian town of Elvestad is stunned. On the day the Indian bride is supposed to arrive, the battered body of a woman is found in a meadow on the outskirts of town.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. NOPL North Syracuse, 100 Trolley Barn Lane, North Syracuse.
Rated PG.
12:30 to 2:30 p.m. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero.
Learn about tools and resources to prepare, respond, and recover from disaster situations as quickly as possible.
4 to 5 p.m. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero.
Doug Carney leads and facilitates this English conversation group each week.
1 to 2 p.m. NOPL North Syracuse, 100 Trolley Barn Lane, North Syracuse.
Registration is required. Call (315) 458-6184.
1 to 3:30 p.m. NOPL Brewerton, 5440 Bennett St., Brewerton.
Ages 5 to 14.
6 to 7:30 p.m. NOPL North Syracuse, 100 Trolley Barn Lane, North Syracuse.
The Volunteer Lawyers Project of Onondaga County will be on hand to answer your legal questions.
5 to 6 p.m. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero.
Doug Carney leads and facilitates this English conversation group each week.
5:30 to 6:30 p.m. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero.
Information on the Federal First Home Buyers program.
6:30 to 7:30 p.m. NOPL North Syracuse, 100 Trolley Barn Lane, North Syracuse.
“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” For ages 7 to 12.
10 a.m. to noon Mondays. NOPL North Syracuse, 100 Trolley Barn Lane, North Syracuse.
Learn or improve your technique.
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. NOPL Brewerton, 5440 Bennett St., Brewerton.
Story time for ages 2 and older.
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, North Syracuse.
Increase communication, social skills, cognition and more through gaming.
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero.
7 to 7:45 p.m. Mondays. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero.
30-minute meditation with a brief reading before and after by spiritual authors.
10 to 11 a.m. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero.
Geared for ages 2 to 3 but younger and older children are welcome.
10 a.m. to noon. NOPL Brewerton, 5440 Bennett St., Brewerton.
No instructor. Bring your own supplies.
10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero.
Learn or improve your technique.
11 a.m. to noon. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero.
Geared for ages 3 to 5 but younger siblings and guests are welcome.
12:30 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero.
Make an appointment — call (315) 699-2032.
3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays. NOPL North Syracuse, 100 Trolley Barn Lane, North Syracuse.
Science, math, engineering, art and technology activities for kids and teens.
4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays. NOPL Brewerton, 5440 Bennett St., Brewerton.
For ages 7 to 14.
10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero.
Geared for ages 2 to 3 but younger and older children are welcome.
10 a.m. to noon. Wednesdays. NOPL Brewerton, 5440 Bennett St., Brewerton.
Get in on the latest adult craze.
10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays. NOPL North Syracuse, 100 Trolley Barn Lane, North Syracuse.
For newborns to age 3.
11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero.
Geared for ages 3 to 5 but younger siblings and guests are welcome.
11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero.
For writers over 50.
11 a.m. to noon Thursdays. NOPL North Syracuse, 100 Trolley Barn Lane, North Syracuse.
For ages 3 to 5. No meeting Dec. 27.
1 to 4 p.m. Thursdays. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero.
Make an appointment — call (315) 699-2032.
1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero.
Independent sewers come together to share tips, ideas, work on individual projects.
3 to 5 p.m. Thursdays. NOPL North Syracuse, 100 Trolley Barn Lane, North Syracuse.
Science, math, engineering, art and technology activities for kids and teens.
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, North Syracuse.
Learn or improve your technique.
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
