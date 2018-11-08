NOPL news: Ice picks

By Alissa Borelli

Reference Librarian

You’ve probably heard of “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” and maybe read the book or seen the movie. But did you know that it’s just one (very popular) example of crime writing by a Scandinavian author?

Also known as Nordic thrillers, these books form their own genre of mysteries. They rely on atmospheric settings, surprise twists, flawed main characters and dark themes. Scandinavian thrillers are perfect reading for cold winter nights and we have them for you at NOPL. Check out one of these great options, and as a bonus, ask a librarian if there is a movie or TV series adaptation to go with it. Happy reading!

“The Snowman,” by Jo Nesbø

In Oslo, after the first snow of the season has fallen, a woman disappears. The only trace of her is a pink scarf given to her as a Christmas gift, now worn by the snowman that inexplicably appeared in her yard earlier that day.

“The Purity of Vengeance,” by Jussi Adler-Olsen

A perplexing cold case with sinister modern-day consequences.

“The Ice Princess,” by Camilla Läckberg

After she returns to her hometown to learn that her friend, Alex, was found in an ice-cold bath with her wrists slashed, biographer Erica Falck researches her friend’s past in hopes of writing a book and joins forces with Detective Patrik Hedstrom, who has his own suspicions about the case.

“The Indian Bride,” by Karin Fossum

When perpetual bachelor Gunder Jomann goes to India for two weeks and comes home married, the Norwegian town of Elvestad is stunned. On the day the Indian bride is supposed to arrive, the battered body of a woman is found in a meadow on the outskirts of town.

This week at NOPL

Friday, Nov. 9

Friday Films – ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’

9:30 to 11:30 a.m. NOPL North Syracuse, 100 Trolley Barn Lane, North Syracuse.

Rated PG.

NYS Disaster Preparedness Program

12:30 to 2:30 p.m. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero.

Learn about tools and resources to prepare, respond, and recover from disaster situations as quickly as possible.

ESL: Let’s Talk

4 to 5 p.m. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero.

Doug Carney leads and facilitates this English conversation group each week.

Monday, Nov. 12

Chair Yoga

1 to 2 p.m. NOPL North Syracuse, 100 Trolley Barn Lane, North Syracuse.

Registration is required. Call (315) 458-6184.

Let’s Build

1 to 3:30 p.m. NOPL Brewerton, 5440 Bennett St., Brewerton.

Ages 5 to 14.

Lawyers in the Library

6 to 7:30 p.m. NOPL North Syracuse, 100 Trolley Barn Lane, North Syracuse.

The Volunteer Lawyers Project of Onondaga County will be on hand to answer your legal questions.

Tuesday, Nov. 13

ESL: Let’s Talk

5 to 6 p.m. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero.

Doug Carney leads and facilitates this English conversation group each week.

First Time Home Buyers

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero.

Information on the Federal First Home Buyers program.

STEAM Book Club

6:30 to 7:30 p.m. NOPL North Syracuse, 100 Trolley Barn Lane, North Syracuse.

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” For ages 7 to 12.

Ongoing events

Mondays

NOPL Knitters at North Syracuse

10 a.m. to noon Mondays. NOPL North Syracuse, 100 Trolley Barn Lane, North Syracuse.

Learn or improve your technique.

Story Time and Play Time

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. NOPL Brewerton, 5440 Bennett St., Brewerton.

Story time for ages 2 and older.

Special Needs Gaming

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, North Syracuse.

Increase communication, social skills, cognition and more through gaming.

Inspired Reads Book Group

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero.

Meditation

7 to 7:45 p.m. Mondays. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero.

30-minute meditation with a brief reading before and after by spiritual authors.

Tuesdays

Toddler Story Time

10 to 11 a.m. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero.

Geared for ages 2 to 3 but younger and older children are welcome.

Watercolor and Acrylic Painting Group

10 a.m. to noon. NOPL Brewerton, 5440 Bennett St., Brewerton.

No instructor. Bring your own supplies.

NOPL Knitters

10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero.

Learn or improve your technique.

Preschool Story Time

11 a.m. to noon. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero.

Geared for ages 3 to 5 but younger siblings and guests are welcome.

Tech Help

12:30 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero.

Make an appointment — call (315) 699-2032.

Spark!

3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays. NOPL North Syracuse, 100 Trolley Barn Lane, North Syracuse.

Science, math, engineering, art and technology activities for kids and teens.

Lego Club

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays. NOPL Brewerton, 5440 Bennett St., Brewerton.

For ages 7 to 14.

Wednesdays

Toddler Story Time

10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero.

Geared for ages 2 to 3 but younger and older children are welcome.

Adult Coloring

10 a.m. to noon. Wednesdays. NOPL Brewerton, 5440 Bennett St., Brewerton.

Get in on the latest adult craze.

Storytime with Miss Sarah

10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays. NOPL North Syracuse, 100 Trolley Barn Lane, North Syracuse.

For newborns to age 3.

Preschool Story Time

11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero.

Geared for ages 3 to 5 but younger siblings and guests are welcome.

Thursdays

Legacy Writers

11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero.

For writers over 50.

Storytime with Miss Sarah

11 a.m. to noon Thursdays. NOPL North Syracuse, 100 Trolley Barn Lane, North Syracuse.

For ages 3 to 5. No meeting Dec. 27.

Tech help

1 to 4 p.m. Thursdays. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero.

Make an appointment — call (315) 699-2032.

Quilters

1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero.

Independent sewers come together to share tips, ideas, work on individual projects.

Spark!

3 to 5 p.m. Thursdays. NOPL North Syracuse, 100 Trolley Barn Lane, North Syracuse.

Science, math, engineering, art and technology activities for kids and teens.

NOPL Knitters at Night

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, North Syracuse.

Learn or improve your technique.

