 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Library focus: BPL Annual Fall Book Sale starts Nov. 15

Nov 08, 2018 Baldwinsville Messenger, Library News, Point of View

Library focus: BPL Annual Fall Book Sale starts Nov. 15

By Nancy Howe

Public Relations/Outreach Librarian

The annual Fall Book sale is almost here! Beginning on Thursday, Nov. 15, and running though Monday, Nov. 19, there will be plenty of books for readers of all ages. There will also be a Friends of the BPL Bake Sale on Thursday, so plan on stopping by to get a good book and a delicious treat (or two).

To help us prepare for the upcoming sale, please note that we will be unable to accept donations from Nov. 1 through Nov. 30 due to the high volume of materials we receive from our very generous community. If you are unable to drop off materials prior to the sale, we ask that you please hang on to them until Friday, Dec. 1.

Just a reminder: we do not accept textbooks, encyclopedias, magazines, and VHS tapes.

We thank you for your cooperation and look forward to seeing you at the sale.

Comment on this Story

Canton Woods Senior Center: Join us for the holidays
Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby seniors skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill