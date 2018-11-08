Library focus: BPL Annual Fall Book Sale starts Nov. 15

By Nancy Howe

Public Relations/Outreach Librarian

The annual Fall Book sale is almost here! Beginning on Thursday, Nov. 15, and running though Monday, Nov. 19, there will be plenty of books for readers of all ages. There will also be a Friends of the BPL Bake Sale on Thursday, so plan on stopping by to get a good book and a delicious treat (or two).

To help us prepare for the upcoming sale, please note that we will be unable to accept donations from Nov. 1 through Nov. 30 due to the high volume of materials we receive from our very generous community. If you are unable to drop off materials prior to the sale, we ask that you please hang on to them until Friday, Dec. 1.

Just a reminder: we do not accept textbooks, encyclopedias, magazines, and VHS tapes.

We thank you for your cooperation and look forward to seeing you at the sale.

