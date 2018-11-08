From the Liverpool Public Library: Let the games begin

By Mark Bialczak

LPL Communications Specialist

Libraries all over the world this week will be encouraging their patrons to experience the bonds that can form by playing games this week.

The Liverpool Public Library takes part in International Games Week with a two-part program on Saturday, Nov. 10.

The mission of International Games Week, according the American Library Association, is to “reconnect communities through their libraries through the educational, recreational and social value of all types of games.”

Patrons can go all in at the LPL from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Sargent Meeting Room, where the folk from the Play the Game, Read the Story will drop by to help staffers encourage play in games for people of all ages. You can learn new games in a group that visits the event together, or on your own to go back home or to your social circle and be the one to launch a new passion.

The Carman Community Room will open its doors from 1 to 4 p.m. to hold an edition of one of the popular escape room challenges.

A session set up by The Ministry of Magic’s Department of International Magical Cooperation in a theme that may remind you of Harry Potter and cohorts will test wits and wisdom.

Registration to participate in the escape room is required at signupgenius.com/go/30e0549aca82fa1f85-harry.

Coming up at LPL

Saturday, Nov. 10

Drop In Tech Help with Mr. G

1 to 4 p.m. Fridays. Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip St., Liverpool.

Tech guru Mr. G solves problems about your gadgets.

Monday, Nov. 12

Tween Cooking

2 to 3 p.m. Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip St., Liverpool.

Registration required on the calendar page at LPL.org.

Best Sellers to Blockbusters Movie and Discussion

6 to 8:45 p.m. @ Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip St., Liverpool.

“Stardust,” by Neil Gaiman.

Tuesday, Nov. 13

OASIS Step-by-Step Acrylic Painting: Harvest Moon

9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip St., Liverpool.

Registration required by calling OASIS at (315) 464-6555. There is a class fee of $55 and OASIS fee of $15.

Homeschool Creative Writing Club

1:30 to 3 p.m. Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip St., Liverpool.

Join other homeschooler teens interested in writing fiction and/or poetry. Bring a notebook or laptop. For grades seven to 12.

Wednesday, Nov. 14

Stuffed Animal Sleepover

6 to 6:45 p.m. Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip St., Liverpool.

Bring your favored stuffed animal to this storytime. Leave them overnight and catch up to their antics the next morning.

Teen Geeks: Tabletop Games

6 to 8 p.m. Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip St., Liverpool.

Teens can play popular board games and eat snacks.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays

Lapsit Storytime

10:15 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays. Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip St., Liverpool.

Parents and caregivers can bring children ages 2 and under. Registration required at LPL.org.

Drop In Craft and Storytime

4:15 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays. Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip St., Liverpool.

For children 4 to 8.

Wednesdays

Drop In Parent/Child Stay and Play

10:15 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays. Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip St., Liverpool.

For children 5 and under. There’s no registration, but attendance will be limited to 35 children.

Thursdays

Sing Along Friends Storytime

10:15 to 11 a.m. Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip St., Liverpool.

For children ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers.

Fridays

Drop In Family Storytime

10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip St., Liverpool

For children 5 and under and their families.

Saturdays

Paws to Read

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays. Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip St., Liverpool.

The Children’s Room is open for your child to read to a friendly from Paws Inc. of CNY.

