From the Liverpool Public Library: Let the games begin

Nov 08, 2018
LPL Communications Specialist
Libraries all over the world this week will be encouraging their patrons to experience the bonds that can form by playing games this week.
The Liverpool Public Library takes part in International Games Week with a two-part program on Saturday, Nov. 10.
The mission of International Games Week, according the American Library Association, is to “reconnect communities through their libraries through the educational, recreational and social value of all types of games.”
Patrons can go all in at the LPL from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Sargent Meeting Room, where the folk from the Play the Game, Read the Story will drop by to help staffers encourage play in games for people of all ages. You can learn new games in a group that visits the event together, or on your own to go back home or to your social circle and be the one to launch a new passion.
The Carman Community Room will open its doors from 1 to 4 p.m. to hold an edition of one of the popular escape room challenges.
A session set up by The Ministry of Magic’s Department of International Magical Cooperation in a theme that may remind you of Harry Potter and cohorts will test wits and wisdom.
Registration to participate in the escape room is required at signupgenius.com/go/30e0549aca82fa1f85-harry.
1 to 4 p.m. Fridays. Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip St., Liverpool.
Tech guru Mr. G solves problems about your gadgets.
2 to 3 p.m. Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip St., Liverpool.
Registration required on the calendar page at LPL.org.
6 to 8:45 p.m. @ Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip St., Liverpool.
“Stardust,” by Neil Gaiman.
9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip St., Liverpool.
Registration required by calling OASIS at (315) 464-6555. There is a class fee of $55 and OASIS fee of $15.
1:30 to 3 p.m. Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip St., Liverpool.
Join other homeschooler teens interested in writing fiction and/or poetry. Bring a notebook or laptop. For grades seven to 12.
6 to 6:45 p.m. Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip St., Liverpool.
Bring your favored stuffed animal to this storytime. Leave them overnight and catch up to their antics the next morning.
6 to 8 p.m. Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip St., Liverpool.
Teens can play popular board games and eat snacks.
10:15 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays. Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip St., Liverpool.
Parents and caregivers can bring children ages 2 and under. Registration required at LPL.org.
4:15 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays. Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip St., Liverpool.
For children 4 to 8.
10:15 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays. Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip St., Liverpool.
For children 5 and under. There’s no registration, but attendance will be limited to 35 children.
10:15 to 11 a.m. Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip St., Liverpool.
For children ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers.
10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip St., Liverpool
For children 5 and under and their families.
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays. Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip St., Liverpool.
The Children’s Room is open for your child to read to a friendly from Paws Inc. of CNY.
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
