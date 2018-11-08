Canton Woods Senior Center: Join us for the holidays

By Ruth Troy

Director

Rescue Mission Christmas Day Meal Delivery. If you are a senior interested in the free home-delivered meal on Christmas Day, please call your Neighborhood Advisor/Outreach Worker at Canton Woods; (315) 638- 4536. The deadline for Christmas Day meal delivery is Dec. 3. The recipient must be home on Christmas Day to receive the meal.

Medicare Open Enrollment has begun. The Medicare Open Enrollment Period is an annual period of time when current Medicare users can choose to reevaluate part of their Medicare coverage (their Medicare Advantage and/or Part D plan) and compare it against all the other plans on the market. The open enrollment ends Dec. 7.

HIICAP (Health Insurance Information Counseling Assistance Program) offers free and unbiased information and assistance. This program is brought to you from the Onondaga County Office for Aging. Contact the center (315) 638-4536 to reach the HIICAP representative.

Flu Clinics scheduled at Canton Woods. Get your annual flu vaccine at the center. Be sure to bring all of your insurance cards. The final clinic at the center is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 9.

Chef Barbara Moul returns to Canton Woods at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19! The topic is Time to try new Holiday Side Dishes! This event is sponsored by the Senior Activity Group. Please make a reservation, space is limited and you do not want to miss Chef Moul!

Coffee with the Mayor. Baldwinsville Mayor Richard Clarke will be at Canton Woods at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20. Mayor Clarke will bring us up to date on village news and answer your questions.

Canton Woods Book Club meets at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20 p.m. This month’s book choice is “Seventh Heaven,” by Alice Hoffman. Start reading and join the lively discussion.

Chair massage at Canton Woods! Chair massage provided by a Licensed Massage Therapist from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 14 and 28. The fee is payable to the therapist. Call (315) 638-4536, for more information and to sign up in advance to reserve a time slot.

Kripalu “Chair Optional “Yoga at Canton Woods! The class is taught by Kripalu Yoga Instructor, Yvonne Martin. Kripalu Yoga is a gentle mindful practice that emphasis compassionate self-acceptance, and awareness. Are you seeking relief from daily aches and pains? Yvonne will guide you through breathing exercises to de-stress, slow stretches to improve range of motion, and meditation techniques to help sharpen mental focus New to Yoga? Come see what it’s all about. Absolutely no experience necessary. Fall mini session Mondays, Nov. 19, 26, Dec. 3 and 10. Fee is $40.

Tai Chi is held at Canton Woods at 8 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday morning. There is a small fee for this class, speak to the instructor.

Active Older Americans Aerobics taught by a Y instructor. The class is at 9:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. There is a fee, payable to the instructor.

Falls Prevention Class at Canton Woods. This is a FREE class taught by a licensed Physical Therapist. The class is held at 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.

Arm Chair Aerobics takes place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. This is led by a volunteer.

Join the Sharing Memories Writing Program at Canton Woods! The Sharing Memories Writing Program is held at 1 p.m. every Wednesday. This is a dynamic group who come to together to share their memories and put them down on paper. Experience this engaging process under the guidance of Tina Trainham. Your memories will come alive!

Make and Take Card Making Workshop: Make & Take Card Making Workshop from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30. This workshop will include packages of greeting card supplies to purchase (for approximately $2), instructions and assistance to complete the project. Call (315) 638-4536, walk-ins are welcome

Canton Woods has a medication return collection unit. This is a safe environmentally friendly way to dispose of your unused medications. You may drop off your unused medication to the return box at Canton Woods from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Senior Nutrition You can enjoy lunch at the center. Canton Woods is a senior nutrition lunch site on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Make a reservation (315) 638-4536 and stop by at noon for lunch. The nutrition program is open to anyone 60 years of age and older. Suggested donation is $3.

Wondering what’s for lunch? On Friday, Nov. 9, the menu includes sliced ham and provolone on a whole wheat Kaiser, served with a honey mustard topping, greens and beans soup and rainbow sherbet. Make a reservation and join us for lunch.

Canton Woods Senior Center is located at 76 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To learn more, call (315) 638-4536 or visit baldwinsville.org/departments/cantonwoods.

