Library focus: This week at BPL

Nov 02, 2018 Baldwinsville Messenger, Library News, Point of View

Library focus: This week at BPL

By Nancy Howe

Public Relations/Outreach Librarian

Sew Helpful

1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3

 Join the folks from Sew Helpful to learn how to sew a patriotic pillowcase that will be donated to our service members through Clear Path. Program is open to ages 8 and up. Our purpose is to teach a useful skill while serving the larger community. All tools and materials will be provided for this charity project but space is limited so sign up to hold your space. To register, call (315) 635-5631 or go online: tinyurl.com/bvillelibrarycalendar.

Wired Wednesday: Freegal 

1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7

You can use your library card to get free music! Nancy will show you how to download music as an MP3 computer file, and then how to listen to it on your phone, computer or burn it to a CD. Create your own playlists! Registration is required; call (315) 635-5631 or go online: tinyurl.com/bvillelibrarycalendar.

