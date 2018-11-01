Canton Woods: Have a question? Ask our Neighborhood Advisors

By Ruth Troy

Director

Canton Woods has two Neighborhood Advisors available to assist seniors 60 and over in the towns of Lysander and Van Buren. They can help you with information and referral, as well as determine if you may be eligible for benefit programs.

Canton Woods welcomes Rachael Thayer to Canton Woods as your new Neighborhood Advisor! Rachael joins Ellen Stevens in Canton Woods Outreach office. Call or come by and meet with your Neighborhood Advisors. The Neighborhood Advisor Program is funded by the Onondaga County Department of Adult and Long Term Services.

Canton Woods Garden. This summer Canton Woods seniors enjoyed an abundance of fresh produce from our garden. The Baldwinsville Lions Club planted and tended the garden. We are grateful to the Lions Club for their hard work on behalf of our seniors. Special thanks to Mr. Bert Mead, who generously spent many hours tending the garden.

Medicare Open Enrollment has begun. The Medicare Open Enrollment Period is an annual period of time when current Medicare users can choose to reevaluate part of their Medicare coverage (their Medicare Advantage and/or Part D plan) and compare it against all the other plans on the market. The open enrollment ends Dec. 7.

HIICAP (Health Insurance Information Counseling Assistance Program) offers free and unbiased information and assistance. This program is brought to you from the Onondaga County Office for Aging. The HIICAP representative will be at Canton Woods at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 5; contact the center (315) 638-4536.

Get your annual flu vaccine at the center. Be sure to bring all of your insurance cards. The final clinic at the center is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 9.

Bow Making Class Monday. At 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5, learn how to make beautiful bows for wreaths, Christmas trees, packages, and decorating your home for the holidays. Call to the center to sign up. There is a $3 fee for supplies, please bring a pair of shears if you have them.

Chef Barbara Moul returns to Canton Woods at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19! The topic is Time to try new Holiday Side Dishes! This event is sponsored by the Senior Activity Group. Please make a reservation, space is limited and you do not want to miss Chef Moul!

Coffee with the Mayor. Baldwinsville Mayor Richard Clarke will be at Canton Woods at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20. Mayor Clarke will bring us up to date on village news and answer your questions.

Art Group meets at 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 13 and 27. This group is facilitated by retired B’ville art teacher Mike Conway. The group welcomes beginner and intermediate students and focuses on drawing and painting. Please bring your sketchbook and art supplies. New participants welcome!

Canton Woods Book Club meets at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20 p.m. This month’s book choice is “Seventh Heaven,” by Alice Hoffman. Start reading and join the lively discussion.

Chair massage at Canton Woods! Chair massage provided by a Licensed Massage Therapist from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 14 and 28. The fee is payable to the therapist. Call (315) 638-4536, for more information and to sign up in advance to reserve a time slot.

Kripalu “Chair Optional” Yoga at Canton Woods! The class is taught by Kripalu Yoga Instructor, Yvonne Martin. Kripalu Yoga is a gentle mindful practice that emphasis compassionate self-acceptance, and awareness. Are you seeking relief from daily aches and pains? Yvonne will guide you through breathing exercises to de-stress, slow stretches to improve range of motion, and meditation techniques to help sharpen mental focus New to Yoga? Come see what it’s all about. Absolutely no experience necessary. Fall mini session Mondays, Nov. 19, 26, Dec. 3 and 10. Fee is $40.

Tai Chi is held at Canton Woods at 8 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday morning. There is a small fee for this class, speak to the instructor.

Active Older Americans Aerobics taught by a Y instructor. The class is at 9:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. There is a fee, payable to the instructor.

Falls Prevention Class at Canton Woods. This is a FREE class taught by a licensed Physical Therapist. The class is held at 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.

Arm Chair Aerobics takes place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. This is led by a volunteer.

Join the Sharing Memories Writing Program at Canton Woods! The Sharing Memories Writing Program is held at 1 p.m. every Wednesday. This is a dynamic group who come to together to share their memories and put them down on paper. Experience this engaging process under the guidance of Tina Trainham. Your memories will come alive!

AARP Defensive Driving. The next class with available space is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 8. The class is 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Classes fill up quickly. Call Canton Woods for future dates, and to sign up (315) 638-4536.

Senior Nutrition You can enjoy lunch at the center. Canton Woods is a senior nutrition lunch site on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Make a reservation (315) 638-4536 and stop by at noon for lunch. The nutrition program is open to anyone 60 years of age and older. Suggested donation is $3.

Wondering what’s for lunch? On Wednesday Nov. 7, the menu includes glazed ham, sweet potatoes with cinnamon pecan crunch, spinach and fresh sliced honeydew. Make a reservation and join us for lunch.

Canton Woods Senior Center is located at 76 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To learn more, call (315) 638-4536 or visit baldwinsville.org/departments/cantonwoods.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story