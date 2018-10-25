From the Liverpool Public Library: ‘The calendar lady’ and other causes

By Mark Bialczak

LPL Communications Specialist

It’s approaching that time of year when folks start looking forward to the arrival of a new year and wondering what to do with those extra calendars that always seem to come from every direction.

The Liverpool Public Library will hold its annual calendar drive to bring them to places where they’re needed.

From Nov. 1 to Jan. 11, you can drop off 2019 calendars to the box in the LPL lobby. The woman affectionately known as “the calendar lady” will pick them up and distribute them to community senior centers, hospitals, senior centers and any other organizations that ask her for a drop-off.

It’s a popular donation drive, for those who bring them in and those who get them. The number donated at the LPL yearly is in the thousands.

Other significant donation drives beginning soon at the LPL are the Interreligious Consortium Food Drive, from Nov. 7 to 19; the Christmas Bureau Toy Drive, from Nov. 20 to Dec. 9; the Mitten Tree, from Dec. 1 to 18; and the new Wildlife Habitat Garden Birdseed Drive, from Dec. 19 through January.

Look for the donation barrel in the entrance to the LPL main room for the food and toy drives, and the Christmas trees in the main room and Carman Community Room for the Mitten Tree.

The food drive accepts canned or boxed non-perishable food items. The toy drive takes new unwrapped toys for newborns to teens. The Mitten Tree accepts new or handmade gloves, mittens, hats and scarves, which are distributed to community charities.

The new birdseed drive will be held under the trees in the main room and Carman Community Room after the Mitten Tree ends. Patrons can drop off bags of birdseed, which will be used in the feeders in the Wildlife Habitat Garden on the Dinosaur Garden Lawn.

