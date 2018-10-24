Canton Woods: Medicare Open Enrollment has begun

By Ruth Troy

Director

Medicare Open Enrollment has begun. The Medicare Open Enrollment Period is an annual period of time when current Medicare users can choose to re-evaluate part of their Medicare coverage (their Medicare Advantage and/or Part D plan) and compare it against all the other plans on the market. The open enrollment ends Dec. 7.

HIICAP (Health Insurance Information Counseling Assistance Program) offers free and unbiased information and assistance. This program is brought to you from the Onondaga County Office for Aging. The HIICAP representative will be at Canton Woods at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 5; contact the center at (315) 638-4536.

Flu Clinics scheduled at Canton Woods. Get your annual flu vaccine at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at the center. Be sure to bring all of your insurance cards. The final clinic at the center is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 9.

Bow Making Class Monday. At 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5, learn how to make beautiful bows for wreaths, Christmas trees, packages, and decorating your home for the holidays. Call to the center to sign up. There is a $3 fee for supplies. Please bring a pair of shears if you have them.

Chef Barbara Moul returns to Canton Woods at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19! The topic is Time to try new Holiday Side Dishes! This event is sponsored by the Senior Activity Group. Please make a reservation, space is limited and you do not want to miss Chef Moul!

Art Group. The group will gather at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30. The November meetings are at 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 13 and 27. This group is facilitated by retired B’ville art teacher Mike Conway. The group welcomes beginner and intermediate students and focuses on drawing and painting. Please bring your sketchbook and art supplies. New participants welcome!

Canton Woods Book Club meets at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20. This month’s book choice is “Seventh Heaven,” by Alice Hoffman. Start reading and join the lively discussion.

Kripalu “Chair Optional “Yoga at Canton Woods! The class is taught by Kripalu Yoga Instructor, Yvonne Martin. Kripalu Yoga is a gentle mindful practice that emphasis compassionate self-acceptance, and awareness. Are you seeking relief from daily aches and pains? Yvonne will guide you through breathing exercises to de-stress, slow stretches to improve range of motion, and meditation techniques to help sharpen mental focus New to Yoga? Come see what it’s all about. Absolutely no experience necessary. Fall mini session Mondays, Nov. 19, 26, Dec. 3 and 10. Fee is $40 (sign up by Oct. 29 for early bird rate of $35).

Make and Take Card Making Workshop takes place from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26. The November session from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30. This workshop will include packages of greeting card supplies to purchase (for approximately $2), instructions and assistance to complete the project. Call (315) 638-4536, walk-ins are welcome.

AARP Defensive Driving. The next class with available space is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 8. The class is 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Classes fill up quickly. Call Canton Woods for future dates, and to sign up (315) 638-4536.

Senior Nutrition You can enjoy lunch at the center. Canton Woods is a senior nutrition lunch site on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Make a reservation (315) 638-4536 and stop by at noon for lunch. The nutrition program is open to anyone 60 years of age and older. Suggested donation is $3.

Wondering what’s for lunch? On Wednesday, Oct. 31, the menu includes meatballs and marinara sauce, served over spaghetti, Italian green beans, diced pineapple, and fresh baked crusty Italian bread. Make a reservation and join us for lunch.

Canton Woods Senior Center is located at 76 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To learn more, call (315) 638-4536 or visit baldwinsville.org/departments/cantonwoods.

