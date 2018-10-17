NOPL news: A workshop to help you get organized

By Michelle Metcalf

Community Information Librarian

Everyone defines “being organized” differently, but the fact of the matter is that if you feel you are organized, you feel more in control and less stressed. So, what’s keeping you from being organized? Stuff. Too much of it.

Learn how to start tackling your stuff and get organized with a free, two-part workshop being presented at the Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) at Cicero. The sessions will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23 and 30.

“Eliminating Excess” is the theme of the first session, which will focus on how to reduce what comes into your space and how to remove excess stuff from your space. After all, decreasing clutter will improve the flow of your home, increase efficiency, and decrease stress. Responsible ways to dispose of clutter will also be discussed, such as donating to local organizations and recycling.

The second session addresses the deeper problem: “It’s Never Just About the Stuff.” Having a deeper understanding of your relationship with the stuff in your home can help you overcome behaviors that are not serving your goals for getting and staying organized.

This two-part workshop is being presented by the Onondaga County Office for Aging’s Institute for Caregivers (I Care), which supports current and future caregivers through education and training. For more information about this event or to register, please call Cynthia Stevenson at (315) 435-2362 ext. 4993.

Coming up at NOPL

Wednesday, Oct. 17

Teen Anime Night

6 to 8 p.m. NOPL North Syracuse, 100 Trolley Barn Lane, North Syracuse.

Must be between 13 to 18 to attend this program.

Friends of NOPL Cicero Meeting

6:30 to 7:45 p.m. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero.

Meeting of library supporters.

Thursday, Oct. 18

Stamping Crafts

1 to 3 p.m. NOPL Brewerton, 5440 Bennett St., Brewerton.

Supply fee of $5.

Between the Covers: Romance Book Club

6:30 to 7:30 p.m. NOPL North Syracuse, 100 Trolley Barn Lane, North Syracuse.

For this month, read any romance book set in New York and then join us for a discussion. Recommendations available at the library.

Friday, Oct. 19

DenMark Duo Concert

7:30 to 9 p.m. Brewerton Center for the Arts, 9660 Brewerton Road, Brewerton.

Free tickets available at NOPL Brewerton Library.

Saturday, Oct. 20

Pups ‘n Pages

11 a.m. to noon. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero.

The Canine Caring Angels will be here.

Teen Advisory Board Halloween Party

1 to 3 p.m. NOPL North Syracuse, 100 Trolley Barn Lane, North Syracuse.

Costumes are highly encouraged.

Monday, Oct. 22

Baby Story Time

9:30 to 10 a.m. NOPL Brewerton, 5440 Bennett St., Brewerton.

For babies 3 to 24 mos. and their caregivers.

Alzheimer’s Community Forum

3 to 6 p.m. NOPL North Syracuse, 100 Trolley Barn Lane, North Syracuse.

Learn about Alzheimer’s, dementia and memory loss.

Lawyers in the Library

6 to 7:30 p.m. NOPL North Syracuse, 100 Trolley Barn Lane, North Syracuse.

The Volunteer Lawyers Project of Onondaga County will be on hand to answer your legal questions.

NOPL Board Meeting

6:30 to 8 p.m. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero.

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Halloween Craft Drop In

6:30 to 7:30 p.m. NOPL North Syracuse, 100 Trolley Barn Lane, North Syracuse.

Come dressed in your Halloween costume.

Tuesdays, Oct. 23 and 30

Organizing

5:30 to 7 p.m. NOPL at Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero.

Hosted by the Onondaga County Office for Aging. Register by contacting Cynthia at (315) 435-2362 ext. 4993 or emailing cstevenson@ongov.net.

Wednesday, Oct. 31

Teen Anime Night

6 to 8 p.m. NOPL North Syracuse, 100 Trolley Barn Lane, North Syracuse.

Activities will include drawing contests, trivia and games. Must be between 13 to 18 to attend.

Ongoing events

Mondays

NOPL Knitters at North Syracuse

10 a.m. to noon Mondays. NOPL North Syracuse, 100 Trolley Barn Lane, North Syracuse.

Meet with other knitters (and crocheters) and learn or improve your technique.

Story Time and Play Time

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. NOPL Brewerton, 5440 Bennett St., Brewerton.

Story time for ages 2 and older. Resumes Sept. 17.

Special Needs Gaming

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, North Syracuse.

Increase communication, social skills, cognition and more through gaming.

Inspired Reads Book Group

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero.

A weekly meeting to read and discuss various writings of Eckhart Tolle.

Meditation

7 to 7:45 p.m. Mondays. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero.

We will have a 30-minute meditation with a brief reading before and after by spiritual authors.

Tuesdays

Toddler Story Time

10 to 11 a.m. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero.

Geared for ages 2 to 3 but younger and older children are welcome.

NOPL Knitters

10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero.

Meet with other knitters (and crocheters) and learn or improve your technique.

Preschool Story Time

11 a.m. to noon. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero.

Geared for ages 3 to 5 but younger siblings and guests are welcome.

Tech Help

12:30 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero.

Make an appointment with one of our staff to help you use your device efficiently — call (315) 699-2032.

Spark!

3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays. NOPL North Syracuse, 100 Trolley Barn Lane, North Syracuse.

Science, math, engineering, art and technology activities for kids and teens.

Lego Club

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays. NOPL Brewerton, 5440 Bennett St., Brewerton.

For ages 7 to 14.

Wednesdays

Toddler Story Time

10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero.

Geared for ages 2 to 3 but younger and older children are welcome.

Adult Coloring

10 a.m. to noon. Wednesdays. NOPL Brewerton, 5440 Bennett St., Brewerton.

Get in on the latest adult craze: adult coloring books and coloring.

Storytime with Miss Sarah

10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays. NOPL North Syracuse, 100 Trolley Barn Lane, North Syracuse.

For newborns to age 3. Each week will be centered on a different theme.

P reschool Story Time

11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero.

Geared for ages 3 to 5 but younger siblings and guests are welcome.

Thursdays

Legacy Writers

11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero.

A writer support group designed for writers over 50 years.

Storytime with Miss Sarah

11 a.m. to noon Thursdays. NOPL North Syracuse, 100 Trolley Barn Lane, North Syracuse.

For ages 3 to 5.

Tech help

1 to 4 p.m. Thursdays. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero.

Make an appointment with one of our staff to help you use your device efficiently — call (315) 699-2032.

Quilters

1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero.

Independent sewers come together to share tips, ideas, work on individual projects.

Spark!

3 to 5 p.m. Thursdays. NOPL North Syracuse, 100 Trolley Barn Lane, North Syracuse.

Science, math, engineering, art and technology activities for kids and teens.

NOPL Knitters at Night

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, North Syracuse.

Meet with other knitters (and crocheters) and learn or improve your technique.

