 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Library focus: Coming up at the Baldwinsville Public Library

Oct 17, 2018 Baldwinsville Messenger, Library News, Point of View

Library focus: Coming up at the Baldwinsville Public Library

By Nancy Howe

Public Relations/Outreach Librarian

Friends of BPL Present: Clear Path For Veterans

10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 18

Lynn Fox, a representative of New York’s largest veteran’s resource center, will describe the programs this local non-profit offers veterans returning from service. A $1 suggested donation is collected at the door and refreshments are available. All are welcome.

Pumpkin Fun

10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 19

For ages 3 to 5. Seasonal stories and crafts just in time for Halloween. Registration is required; (315) 635-5631.

Author Meet & Greet

Noon Saturday, Oct. 20

Spend a cool fall afternoon with local authors at our third annual Authors’ Meet & Greet. Find out what authors do when they are not writing (and perhaps where they get their inspiration) during a panel discussion at noon (with an audience Q&A session), followed by an informal Meet & Greet. 

 Get to know the authors in one-on-one chats, buy a book or two (get them signed — they make great holiday gifts) and enjoy refreshments.

Wired Wednesday: Lynda.com

1:30 p.m. Oct. 24

BPL provides many useful online resources and one of the most popular is Lynda.com. Nancy will demonstrate how to sign up and use this treasure trove of online course and video tutorials that cover topics ranging from technical skills to creative arts. Registration is required; (315) 635-5631.

Comment on this Story

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill