Library focus: Coming up at the Baldwinsville Public Library

By Nancy Howe

Public Relations/Outreach Librarian

Friends of BPL Present: Clear Path For Veterans

10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 18

Lynn Fox, a representative of New York’s largest veteran’s resource center, will describe the programs this local non-profit offers veterans returning from service. A $1 suggested donation is collected at the door and refreshments are available. All are welcome.

Pumpkin Fun

10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 19

For ages 3 to 5. Seasonal stories and crafts just in time for Halloween. Registration is required; (315) 635-5631.

Author Meet & Greet

Noon Saturday, Oct. 20

Spend a cool fall afternoon with local authors at our third annual Authors’ Meet & Greet. Find out what authors do when they are not writing (and perhaps where they get their inspiration) during a panel discussion at noon (with an audience Q&A session), followed by an informal Meet & Greet.

Get to know the authors in one-on-one chats, buy a book or two (get them signed — they make great holiday gifts) and enjoy refreshments.

Wired Wednesday: Lynda.com

1:30 p.m. Oct. 24

BPL provides many useful online resources and one of the most popular is Lynda.com. Nancy will demonstrate how to sign up and use this treasure trove of online course and video tutorials that cover topics ranging from technical skills to creative arts. Registration is required; (315) 635-5631.

