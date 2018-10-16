THE FFL BUZZ: Halloween movie picks

By The FFL Buzz Team

Fayetteville Free Library

October is the perfect time of year for scary movies — or if those aren’t your cup of tea, maybe something frightfully funny? Here we’ve compiled a list of some of our staff’s favorites.

All-Time Favorite(s): The Babadook (2014); The Conjuring (2013); Creep (2014); The Exorcist (1973); Friday the 13th (1980); Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982); House of the Devil (2009); Hush (2016); Insidious (2010); It Follows (2014); A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984); Rec (2007); The Shining (1980); The Strangers (2008).

Comedy Horror: Beetlejuice (1988), Shaun of the Dead (2004), What We Do in the Shadows (2014 – from the creators of Flight of the Conchords, which hints at how funny this is); Young Frankenstein (1974).

Family Movies: The Addams Family (1991); Casper (1995); DreamWorks Spooky Stories (2009) & Spooky Stories Vol.2 (2011 — not-too-spooky collections featuring familiar characters from Shrek and Monsters vs. Aliens; lots of laughs for parents and kids); Edward Scissorhands (1990); Hocus Pocus (1993); The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993); Practical Magic (1998); The Witches (1990).

Horror Books made into Movies: It (2017); Jaws (1975); Rosemary’s Baby (1968); The Shining (1980); Silence of the Lambs (1991).

New Movies: Get Out (2017); A Quiet Place (2018).

Visit the Fayetteville Free Library in person at 300 Orchard Street or online at FFLIB.org to reserve available copies on DVD or Blu-Ray or borrow a Roku to view available titles on Netflix.

The FFL Buzz will be back next week.

