From the Liverpool Public Library: Book lovers: Help choose America’s favorite novel

“The Wall” welcomes patron interaction for The Great American Read in the Liverpool Public Library lobby.

By Mark Bialczak

LPL Communications Specialist

The Great American Read is in its final push to decide America’s favorite novel.

And you can join the vote until Wednesday, Oct. 17, in the main room at the Liverpool Public Library.

The LPL has been connected since the start to this nationwide celebration of the depth and breadth of the books selected by readers as our country’s most popular. The American Library Association chose the LPL as one of 50 individual libraries around the country to participate in The Great American Read by creating events to engage their communities.

LPL patrons have had the chance to participate in the Art and Writing Challenge. Several essays and a poem are displayed on what’s become known as The Wall. That’s also where folks have been able to share their thoughts on a Post-It note to answer a question related to The Great American Read.

For this last stretch, The Wall has been moved to the LPL lobby for greater visibility and accessibility.

Taking its place in the main room is a voting booth, with a computer set to TGAR’s website ready to accept the patron’s online vote for the national poll. Also there is a box for a paper ballot, to tally the most popular book at the LPL. You can vote at the library through Oct. 17.

At past LPL TGAR events, people have sampled the 100 books at Hope Café, posed for “Shelfie Day with Communications Guy Mark B” and participated in “The Great American Read Debate” with WCNY host Debbie Stack.

There are two more events for book lovers to attend.

“Community Café” will feature a roundtable discussion of TGAR themes, facilitated by LPL staff and local college professors, from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, in the Carman Community Room.

“America’s Best-Loved Novel Revealed Live” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, will screen the PBS series finale on the big screen in the Carman Community Room so book lovers can see the No. 1 book crowned with a crowd. TGAR Art and Writing Challenge entries will be on display, and light refreshments will be served.

