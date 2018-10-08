 

From the Liverpool Public Library: LPL looks to the skies

Oct 08, 2018 Library News, Point of View, Star Review

By Mark Bialczak

LPL Communications Specialist

Things will be looking up in the Liverpool Public Library’s Carman Community Room the night of Thursday, Oct. 11.

Tyler Beagle will lead the program “Winter Skies for CNY Eyes” from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event is designed to help amateur astronomers sharpen their view on what can be seen up above in this community as we head toward the cooler season.

In fact, viewing above is said to be more rewarding in our part of the world during the winter season.

Beagle, a member of CNY Observers and the Syracuse Astronomical Society, will point out why, and point patrons toward the best points of study in the Milky Way and beyond. He’ll bring a small tabletop telescope and a large Dob Coulter telescope to bring outside for viewing if the weather permits.

During the inside portion of the class, Beagle will also go over a survey of citizen astronomy projects.

The event is free and open to anybody interested in learning about astronomy.

Anybody who happens to be going home newly smitten with our winter skies has an LPL option to help them explore the big things above.

Our Stargazing Kit includes a powerful pair of binoculars, the book “Stargazing with Binoculars” and a wheel that helps locate constellations. There are five Stargazing Kits in our catalog.

