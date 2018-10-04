MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Hell Fest’ or hell to sit through?

R-rated horror film with PG-13 scares

By Lauren Young

Staff writer

Just in time for October and the month-long season on Halloween, “Hell Fest,” the newest edition to the ever-growing lineage of teen horror movies, was released last weekend. Directed by Gregory Plotkin (editor of “Get Out” and “Happy Death Day”) the movie is reminiscent of films like “Scream” and “Truth or Dare,” where, among other clichés it holds closely, no one believes the lead female character about the killer on the loose on the danger everyone is in. Regrettably, the main lead is no Sidney Prescott, and this film’s knife shines substantially duller than either of those films.

“Hell Fest” takes place on Halloween night when three college-aged couples visit a traveling carnival called Hell Fest, a colorful, lively Halloween-themed spooktacular with creepy rides and mazes. When the main character Natalie, played by the forgettable Amy Forsyth, witnesses a murder in the park, she and her friends are stalked by the equally forgettable killer, blending in with the crowd and with the park’s props. Unfortunately for the main character, everyone thinks the killer is part of the show, and of course, no believes her.

But when characters start to be killed off, you wonder, do you care? Main character Natalie is overly simplistic and lacks personality; of the two other girls in her group, Brooke, played by Reign Edwards, would have been a better choice for the lead. While Taylor, played by Bex Taylor-Klaus, spiced up the monotonous friend group with her purple hair, it wasn’t cool enough to save these lackluster characters with the personalities of wet napkins. With a writing team composed of six writers, you wonder why this film played out like an episode of “Pretty Little Liars” and not like “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”

Rating the scares (1-5)

The killer: 2

He is known as “The Other,” and is about as original as the name suggests. He does a whole lot of stalking — a Michael Myers-status amount of stalking — but this guy isn’t as unsettling. He isn’t interested in theatrical murdering or stringing intestines along the walls of the haunted houses like Christmas lights, but he does have some creative moments. But for a murderer in an actual land of horror, you’d think he’d be more resourceful.

His mask is a ghoulish human-like face, which was cool, until you learn that it’s just a mask other actors in the park wear too. There’s nothing original about a cheap hoodie and jeans either, but I can only assume that’s the point and a main concept of this film — anyone can be a killer. If a second film is released, I would be interested to see how this character develops, given the ending leaves many questions answered.

Blood level: 2

For a movie called “Hell Fest,” you’d expect a lot more blood and gore, especially when it’s rated R. None of the murders are particularly grotesque, though they certainly could have been. With such limited characterization and dull dialogue, the least “Hell Fest” could do was actually bring the hell and produce the bloodbath it should have been.

Scare factor: 3

Being stalked and terrorized by a supposed “actor” at a horror-themed carnival? Pretty scary, but I can only imagine this scenario would be much scarier in reality given the killer was more interested in improving his stalking stamina rather than increasing his kill count. Unfortunately, “Hell Fest” was a waste of an “R” rating with PG-13 horror, relying on jump scares and chase scenes to ignite fear from a less-than-fearful killer.

While the concept was not completely original, it was unique enough to have potential for something great, but clichés must have been easier to write for this film’s writing team.

The standout element of the film was the colorful and intricate set design, emphasized by the vibrant carnival lighting and the electrifying visual nature of horror attractions like Fright Nights at the Fair in Syracuse.

Overall, I’d rate this movie a 3 on the scarescale — It’s a fun horror movie for teenagers and those who like horror, but with limited gore. The film’s ending leaves open an opportunity for a second film, and leaves you wondering both the motive of the killer and your own motive to wonder if you care.

Throughout October, Lauren Young will be reviewing new horror movies hitting the silver screen at the Oneida Movieplex, located at 2152 Glenwood Shopping Plaza in Oneida. For information and showtimes, visit movieplex.zurichcinemas.com.

