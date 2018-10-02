Canton Woods: Thanks for celebrating our anniversary with us

By Ruth Troy

Director

Last week, Canton Woods Senior Center celebrated 40 years of enriching the lives of seniors in Greater Baldwinsville. A heartfelt thank-you to everyone who worked to plan the celebration! We truly appreciate the tremendous support from the local community. Canton Woods celebrated the past 40 years and looks forward to building the center’s exciting future!

George Leija returns to Canton Woods at 3 p.m. Oct. 4. Come join in and sing along to your favorite tunes.

Flu clinics scheduled at Canton Woods. Get your annual flu vaccine at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 12, at the center. Be sure to bring all of your insurance cards. The next clinic is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 26.

Make and Take Card Making Workshop: A special Christmas card workshop is scheduled from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12. Ann Wilburn and Pat Howard will also host the regularly scheduled Make and Take Card Making Workshop from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26. This workshop will include packages of greeting card supplies to purchase (for approximately $2), instructions and assistance to complete the project. Call (315) 638-4536, walk-ins are welcome

Art Group will gather at 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 16 and 30. This group is facilitated by retired B’ville art teacher Mike Conway. The group welcomes beginner and intermediate students and focuses on drawing and painting. Please bring your sketchbook and art supplies. New participants are welcome!

Canton Woods Book Club will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16. The book choice for October is “The Children of Henry VIII,” by Alison Weir. Start reading and join the lively discussion.

Join the Sharing Memories Writing Program at Canton Woods! The program is held at 1 p.m. every Wednesday. This is a dynamic group who come to together to share their memories and put them down on paper. Experience this engaging process under the guidance of Tina Trainham. Your memories will come alive!

Wellness and fitness

Chair massage at Canton Woods! A licensed massage therapist will be available from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 10 and 24. The fee is payable to the therapist. Call (315) 638-4536, for more information and to sign up in advance to reserve a time slot.

Kripalu “Chair Optional” Yoga is taught by Yvonne Martin. Kripalu yoga is a soothing, mindful practice that emphasizes compassionate self-acceptance, and is adaptable to every person and everybody. If you are new to yoga and not sure if a mat or a chair is right for you, this is an ideal setting to come find out that works best for you. Six-week series runs through Oct. 29; the fee is $60 for the session.

Tai Chi is held at Canton Woods at 8 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. There is a small fee for this class; speak to the instructor.

Active Older Americans Aerobics taught by a Y instructor. The class is at 9:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. There is a fee, payable to the instructor.

Falls Prevention Class at Canton Woods. This is a free class taught by a licensed physical therapist. The class is held at 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.

Arm Chair Aerobics takes place at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays. This is led by a volunteer.

Also at Canton Woods

HIICAP (Health Insurance Information Counseling Assistance Program) offers free and unbiased information and assistance. This program is brought to you from the Onondaga County Office for Aging. To connect with the HIICAP representative contact the center at (315) 638-4536.

National Grid Consumer Advocate will be available at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, at Canton Woods. If you have questions about your National Grid account, Mary Beth can help!

AARP Defensive Driving The next class with available space is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8. Classes fill up quickly. Call Canton Woods for future dates, and to sign up (315) 638-4536.

Canton Woods has a medication return collection unit. This is a safe environmentally friendly way to dispose of your unused medications. You may drop off your unused medication to the return box at Canton Woods from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Senior nutrition

You can enjoy lunch at the center. Canton Woods is a senior nutrition lunch site at noon on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Make a reservation (315) 638-4536 and stop by at noon for lunch. The nutrition program is open to anyone 60 years of age and older. Suggested donation is $3.

Wondering what’s for lunch? On Friday, Oct. 12, the menu includes Syracuse’s famous chicken riggies, greens and beans, juicy diced peaches and garlic bread. Make a reservation and join us for lunch.

Canton Woods Senior Center is located at 76 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To learn more, call (315) 638-4536 or visit baldwinsville.org/departments/cantonwoods.

