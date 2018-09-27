 

From the Liverpool Public Library: Legal database free to LPL cardholders

Sep 27, 2018 Library News, Point of View, Star Review

By Mark Bialczak

LPL Communications Specialist

When faced with any number of legal issues, those in need can find easy access to documents at LPL.org.

And they’re free for LPL cardholders.

“A lot of people look for wills and other contracts,” said librarian Ginny Withers. She’s selected Legal Forms Library as the LPL.org database of the month for October.

Cardholders can find thousands of legal forms there for free.

The wills page on the database is easy to navigate.

“Nobody likes to think about it, but it’s really important,” Withers said.

Patrons can find the specific type of will that fits them, download a PDF, print it, fill it out in front of witnesses, and have it signed — done.

Withers said that in New York, the will doesn’t need to be notarized by law, but that’s still a choice that one might consider.

Other popular items on the database include contracts for renters and landlords, copyrights and forms for civil actions.

The database includes a statement that users should consult an attorney for serious legal matters.

