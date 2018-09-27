Canton Woods Senior Center: Celebrate the center’s 40th anniversary

By Ruth Troy

Director

Canton Woods concludes National Senior Center Month with a festive celebration!

Canton Woods 40th Anniversary Celebration Canton Woods Senior Center celebrates 40 fabulous years enriching the lives of seniors in the Baldwinsville community! We invite you to be our guest at this festive milestone event from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday Sept 28. Music by Jerry Cali; light refreshments will be served.

Walk for the Woods 2018 was a great success! The temperature was a little hot, but no rain! We raised money for Canton Woods and had fun too! Thank you to our generous Walk sponsors and supporters: Overhead Door, Michel Tax Service, MVP, Aetna, United Health Care, McHarrie Life, Abbott Farms, Kay Brosh, and Larry Barnett. Thank you to everyone who walked for the Woods and the folks who contributed to their effort! Join us again next year for Walk for the Woods 2019!

George Leija returns to Canton Woods at 3 p.m. Oct. 4. Come join in and sing along to your favorite tunes.

Fall means it is Limburger Cheese season! Plan to join your fellow Limber Lovers at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 11. Make your paid reservation by noon Friday, Sept. 28.The cost is $6.

Activities and enrichment

Art Group meets at 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 2, 16 and 30. This group is facilitated by retired B’ville art teacher Mike Conway. The group welcomes beginner and intermediate students and focuses on drawing and painting. Please bring your sketchbook and art supplies.

Canton Woods Book Club will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16. The book choice for October is “The Children of Henry VIII,” by Alison Weir. Start reading and join the lively discussion.

Make and Take Card Making Workshop: A special Christmas Card Make & Take Card Making Workshop is scheduled from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12. Ann Wilburn and Pat Howard will also host the regularly scheduled Make & Take Card Making Workshop from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26. This workshop will include packages of greeting card supplies to purchase (for approximately $2), instructions and assistance to complete the project. Call (315) 638-4536, walk-ins are welcome

Join the Sharing Memories Writing Program at Canton Woods! The program is held at 1 p.m. every Wednesday. This is a dynamic group who come to together to share their memories and put them down on paper. Experience this engaging process under the guidance of Tina Trainham. Your memories will come alive!

Senior wellness

Flu Clinics scheduled at Canton Woods. Get your annual flu vaccine at the center is at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 12. Be sure to bring all of your insurance cards. The next clinic is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 26.

Chair massage returns to Canton Woods! A licensed massage therapist will be available from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 10 and 24. The fee is payable to the therapist. Call (315) 638-4536, for more information and to sign up in advance to reserve a time slot.

Kripalu “Chair Optional” Yoga is taught by Yvonne Martin. Kripalu yoga is a soothing, mindful practice that emphasizes compassionate self-acceptance, and is adaptable to every person and everybody. If you are new to yoga and not sure if a mat or a chair is right for you, this is an ideal setting to come find out that works best for you. Six-week series runs through Oct. 29; the fee is $60 for the session.

Tai Chi is held at Canton Woods at 8 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. There is a small fee for this class; speak to the instructor.

Active Older Americans Aerobics taught by a Y instructor. The class is at 9:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. There is a fee, payable to the instructor.

Falls Prevention Class at Canton Woods. This is a free class taught by a licensed physical therapist. The class is held at 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.

Arm Chair Aerobics takes place at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays. This is led by a volunteer.

If you plan to attend any of these classes, call the center to let us know at (315) 638-4536.

Also at Canton Woods

HIICAP (Health Insurance Information Counseling Assistance Program) offers free and unbiased information and assistance. This program is brought to you from the Onondaga County Office for Aging. The HIICAP representative will be at Canton Woods at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 1 or contact the center at (315) 638- 4536.

AARP Defensive Driving The next class with available space is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8. Classes fill up quickly. Call Canton Woods for future dates, and to sign up (315) 638-4536.

Canton Woods has a medication return collection unit. This is a safe environmentally friendly way to dispose of your unused medications. You may drop off your unused medication to the return box at Canton Woods from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Senior nutrition

You can enjoy lunch at the center. Canton Woods is a senior nutrition lunch site at noon on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Make a reservation (315) 638-4536 and stop by at noon for lunch. The nutrition program is open to anyone 60 years of age and older. Suggested donation is $3.

Wondering what’s for lunch? On Monday, Oct. 1, the menu includes sirloin beef stew with hearty mixed vegetables, chuck wagon corn over biscuit and tapioca pudding. Make a reservation and join us for lunch.

Canton Woods Senior Center is located at 76 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To learn more, call (315) 638-4536 or visit baldwinsville.org/departments/cantonwoods.

