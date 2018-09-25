THE FFL BUZZ: Music all around

By Jen Bort, the FFL Buzz Team

Fayetteville Free Library

Music is an integral part of many people’s lives, from the avid listener to the casual fan, the weekend player to the session musician, the musicologist to the music critic, the librarian who orders the latest CDs to the music librarian who catalogs 78s and LPs.

Music is also more accessible than ever — think streaming services like Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music, Amazon, Google Play — and while it’s easy to find new music to listen to, similarly, it’s also easier than ever for the would-be musician, producer or sound engineer to get started.

Of course, you can still take classes and lessons, or borrow books from the library, but now — especially if you’re a visual learner – you can search for a song online using sites likes YouTube and especially if you’re already an intermediate player, you can likely be playing it within minutes. This means there’s also more opportunity (i.e., time saved) to hone your craft.

Though the library is traditionally equated with books, at the same time it’s a place to learn, discover and create. For music, look to the library for recent courses like “Music and Technology” to learn more about recording; for music listening, check out Freegal (download up to five songs a week from any Sony artist), borrow from our music CD collection, or stop by for a live performance such as the upcoming one by The Cadleys on Sunday, October 21.

For more information, visit the Fayetteville Free Library in person at 300 Orchard Street or online at FFLIB.org.

The FFL Buzz will be back next week.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story