COLUMN: CLA thanks donors for lake treatment program

By the Cazenovia Lake Association

The Cazenovia Lake Association would like to thank the following people who have donated to the 2019 Eurasian Milfoil Treatment program. We are very grateful to all the individuals that have donated and for your generosity. The total cost of the treatment will be $250,000 and we are currently at 43 percent of the way to our goal. We have a long way to go but it is because of your caring that we will hopefully be successful and keep Cazenovia Lake beautiful.

This list contains people who have donated in 2018 up to August 30.

We will be publishing a similar thank you to the businesses who have donated in an upcoming issue.

Gifts of $5,000: Robert DiFulgentiz and Neil Goldberg.

Gifts over $1,000: Mark Burritt, CPW, Amos Family Foundation, Charles and Gail Woods, David and Sherry Tyler, David Horowitch, Elizabeth Schaefer, Howard Port, Kathleen and Richard Stoeckel, Laurance Harris, Lawrence Wetzel, Liz Nowak, Marion Bickford, Mary Roberson, Pamela Menotti, Richard and Marilyn Alberding Charitable Fund, Richard Daidone and Robert and Bobbie Constable.

Gifts over $500: Barbara Settel, Anne and Steve Miller, Cherlen Cook-Hoffman and Todd Hoffman, Jenny Stromer-Galley, John Drescher, Kathy and Alan Kostrubanic, Kim Williams, Lyndon and Cindy Clark, Madhavi Menon, Marilyn Cook, Mark Franklin, Mary and Thomas Romano, Mayer Kruth, Michael and Jacqueline Silberberg, Peter Carmen, Phyllis Reicher, Rick Lounsbury, Robert and Deborah Greiner, Sandy and Rob Holmes, Thomas and Susan McNerney

Gifts over $250: Dennis Hall, Alan Kanter, Ann Marshall, Bill Zupan, David and Nancy Ridings, Fritz and Elizabeth Koennecke, Gerard Redmond, Graham Ritchie, Jeff Benck, John and Diane Finnegan, John and Leslie Bowser, John Langan, Linda Robinson, Lynne and Jim Hanly, Steffen Wolff, Sue and John Smith, Susan Ross, Timtell Realty.

Gifts over $100: William Huntzinger, Anya and Adam O’Neill, Arnie and Judy Poltenson, Barbara and Christopher Roach, Barbara Johnsen, Barbara McCall, Barbara Wheler, Bruce Baker, Daniel Resnick, Dixie and George Conway, Donald McPherson, Frederick and Sheila Murad, Gerald and Susan Rasmussen, Graham Egerton, Gregg Bernstein, Guy and Jennifer Moffat, Helen Stacy, Hume and Peggy Laidman, Jack Cushman, James A. Ridlon and Katherine M. Rushworth, James and Nancy Asher, James Steinberg, Janet Munro, Jeanne Smith and Scott Ferguson, Jeffrey and Renee Burch, Jeremy and Melissa Forrett, Jim Fellows, Joyce and Calixto Suarez, Kenyon Craig, Kerstin McKay, Leonard Dwyer, Mac Davison, Marion Barbero, Mark D. Goris, Esq., Mark Gravelding, Mary Timmins, McEwan and Deede van der Mandele, Michael Douglas, Pamela Sherwood, Peter and Gail Mitchell, Phil and Cheryl Reagan, Richard Ham, Ronald Berger, Sam and Julia Shotzberger, Steve and Judy Erb, Susan and Leigh Baldwin, Susanne Firkins, William Ferguson, William Gabor.

Gifts over $25: John and Ann Mott, Anne and Jay King, Anne Doherty, Anne Ferguson, Betsy Kennedy and David Vredenburgh, Bill and Erin Rankin, Carl Oropallottee, Charles Williams, Christina Dascher, Christina Frega, Colleen Stevens, David and Jeanne Ryan, David Ayer, David Porter, David Reed, Dorothea LaGinestra, Edward & Margaret Loftus, Elaine Yorks, Gerald and Barbara Favro, Guy and Patricia Howard, Janet Enders, Jeffrey and Michiko Steele, Jim and Toloa Perry, Jo Anne Holahan, Joe and Maria Ziemba, John and Bonnie McCabe, John and Roberta Cerwinski, Joseph Borio, Judy Larter, Julia Von Schrader, June Haley, Kathleen Dubin, Kenneth Segall, Kristi Andersen, Laurie Glathar, Maggie and Eric Thompson, Marilyn Hall, Martha Wason, Mary Jane Huffman and Mary Jo Lafever, Mary Thompson, Michael and Kathleen Skelly, Michael Hughes, Mitch O’Connor, Nancy and Frank Paolozzi, Peter and Claire Winnewisser, Phyllis Petersen, Richard and Kathleen Gara, Richard and M. Quiram, Robert and Glenda Pugh, Robert and Jane Bennett, Roger Saltman, Rose Ryan, Sally A. Palmer and Edward J. Salerno, Sally Tuttle, Sean and Mary O’Malley, Stephen Resnick, Suzanne Hartt, T. Thomas and Candace Twynham, Teresa Fiumara-Dubik, Thomas Driscoll, Traci Darby, Virginia Hall, Wendy Taylor, William and Kathleen Ryan.

