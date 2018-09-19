From the Liverpool Public Library: Used Book Sale Down Under is this weekend

By Mark Bialczak

LPL Communications Specialist

If one put their mind to it — and brought along a good, thorough list — a heaping helping of upcoming holiday shopping needs could be accomplished this weekend at the Liverpool Public Library’s Used Book Sale Down Under.

There will be some 70,000 books, DVDs and CDs that were either donated or pulled from the library’s collections available to purchase at darn good prices.

They’ll be placed in boxes, put in easy-to-decipher categories and put on tables throughout the LPL underground parking garage.

You’ll find plenty of James Patterson and Dan Brown novels for the fiction lovers on your list.

For others, you can peruse the many non-fiction sections: Gardening, entertainment, religion, philosophy, science, cookbooks and more.

The prices will be $1.50 for adult hardcover books; $1 for children’s hardcover books, audiobooks, CDs and DVDs; and 50 cents for paperbacks.

A whole corner will be set aside for hard-to-find collectibles. Those will be priced a bit higher, but still quite reasonably.

The free admission portion of the event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23. Sunday features the famous bag sale. The LPL provides the bag, and everything (except collectibles) that fits in it can be purchased for the single price of $5. There’s no limit to how many bags you can buy.

Earlybirds and collectors can get a jump on the event with the ticketed event from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21. Tickets are $15 in advance, available at the library until the sale opens that day, and then $20 once the sale starts.

Cash or check (with ID) will be accepted at the sale.

All proceeds benefit the Liverpool Public Library.

