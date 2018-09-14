GUEST COLUMN: A visit to Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum

Sep 14, 2018 Jason Emerson Eagle Bulletin, Point of View
Members of the Fayetteville-Owahgena Chapter NSDAR at the Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum in Oswego. (submitted photo)
Members of the Fayetteville-Owahgena Chapter NSDAR recently went on a field trip and visited the Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum in Oswego. They learned the story of the 982 refugees from 18 war-torn countries who fled the Nazi terror in Europe during the Holocaust.
The refugees were temporarily housed at Fort Ontario in Oswego and allowed to stay into the United States for the next 18 months as “guests” of President Franklin D. Roosevelt and the U.0.S government. They experienced joys, sorrows, as well as tragedies. Babies were born, couples married and people died. Although safe at last, there was still a dream that most refugees shared: the dream to become Americans.
The trip was really educational and we urge everybody to take a nice ride up there and visit the museum.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
