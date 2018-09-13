NOPL news: New book club heats things up

By Michelle Metcalf

Community Information Librarian

Lovers of the romance genre will fall in love with a new book club launching at the Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) at North Syracuse.

“Between the Covers” is the library’s first romance book club, and all are invited to attend the first meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at NOPL North Syracuse. The group will be taking recommendations for upcoming selections and discussing what makes romance such a beloved genre. It’ll be an abs-solutely entertaining time, complete with laughs and — what else — a little chocolate!

This book club follows another recent addition to NOPL’s book discussion group lineup. “Books to Die For” launched at NOPL Cicero in July, focusing on crime thrillers and mysteries. At their next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, at NOPL Cicero they will discuss the book “In a Dark, Dark Wood” by Ruth Ware.

NOPL hosts other book discussion groups across locations for non-fiction topics, fiction and classics, and there is even a teen discussion group that meets monthly to discuss young adult reads. Copies of selected books are available one month in advance of each meeting at the service desk of the library hosting the book club.

New members are always welcome at any of these discussions. For more information about any of the groups — meeting times, locations and their upcoming selections — visit nopl.org/bookclub.

