 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

NOPL news: New book club heats things up

Sep 13, 2018 Library News, Point of View, Star Review

NOPL news: New book club heats things up

By Michelle Metcalf

Community Information Librarian

Lovers of the romance genre will fall in love with a new book club launching at the Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) at North Syracuse.

“Between the Covers” is the library’s first romance book club, and all are invited to attend the first meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at NOPL North Syracuse. The group will be taking recommendations for upcoming selections and discussing what makes romance such a beloved genre. It’ll be an abs-solutely entertaining time, complete with laughs and — what else — a little chocolate!

This book club follows another recent addition to NOPL’s book discussion group lineup. “Books to Die For” launched at NOPL Cicero in July, focusing on crime thrillers and mysteries. At their next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, at NOPL Cicero they will discuss the book “In a Dark, Dark Wood” by Ruth Ware.

NOPL hosts other book discussion groups across locations for non-fiction topics, fiction and classics, and there is even a teen discussion group that meets monthly to discuss young adult reads. Copies of selected books are available one month in advance of each meeting at the service desk of the library hosting the book club.

New members are always welcome at any of these discussions. For more information about any of the groups — meeting times, locations and their upcoming selections — visit nopl.org/bookclub.

Comment on this Story

B’ville cross country humbled by F-M again

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby seniors skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill