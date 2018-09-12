 

From the Liverpool Public Library: A pirate you’ll be — or at least you’ll sound like one

Sep 12, 2018 Library News, Point of View, Star Review

From the Liverpool Public Library: A pirate you'll be — or at least you'll sound like one

By Mark Bialczak

LPL Communications Specialist

Don’t be surprised to hear “Ahoy, Matey,” on Wednesday, Sept. 19.

It will be International Talk Like a Pirate Day.

We’re on board at the Liverpool Public Library.

At 6 p.m. the shores of Tulip and Second streets will be graced with a visit from Captain Jack. He’ll take to the Children’s Room for the tellin’ of tales. The man of the seas will also read from his first book, “A Pirate, I Be.” Dress up if you like. And don’t be surprised if some LPL staffers have gone overboard for the occasion as well. It will be an event fit for all ages.

The LPL has been pirate-speak friendly ever since we discovered that it’s one of the 71 languages offered by Mango.

Mango is the service that teaches through online videos. It’s available free to LPL cardholders via our website.

Find out how to properly use the Pirate lingo, landlubbers and swashbucklers alike.

By the way, Mango is the LPL.org’s database of the month.

To celebrate our wealth of databases on the website, patrons can fill out a short questionnaire at the main room information desk, and enter for the chance to win a prize.

