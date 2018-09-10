Baldwinsville History Mystery: Do you know anything about this picture?

Question: September is synonymous with the start of school. The year 1962 was especially significant for the Baldwinsville school district. Do you know why?

Last week’s answer: Last week’s photo was of the workers for the Fuller and Bliss Sash, Door and Blind Company. It was located approximately where Dunkin Donuts now stands. The company manufactured window sashes and blinds, which, at that time, helped keep drafts from entering buildings through the windows.

The company got its water power from the Baldwin Canal and Tannery Creek. It started in Truxton in 1830 and moved here in 1866, mainly because of the good water power available and the convenient means of transporting their goods to market. Its name over the years was Sash, Door and Blind, then Fuller and Bliss and finally Bliss and Suydam. In 1903, the plant was sold to J.W. Haywood, where he operated the Haywood Wagon Works.

The numbered photo shows: 1. Wm Lockwood, 2 Lester Monnier, 3. Oliver Strong, 4. Erwin Fairbanks, 5. DeWitt C. Turner, 6. Walter A. Bliss, 7. Frank Perkins, 8. Alex Hosler, Jr., 9. Albert Perkins, 10. Fred DePuy, 11. Isaac Cornell, 12. John Walker, 13. L.S. Darrow, 14. Geo. C. Ellison, 15. Wm. Sullivan, 16. Henry Knapp, 17. Chas. N. Bliss, 18. Jas. S. Betts, 19. Horace Babcock, 20. Alex Hosler, Sr., 21 Joseph Secor, 22. John W. Petley, 23. Peter Lavine, 24. Napolean Abert, 25. Patrick Dwyer, 26. Jack Galvin, 27. Chas. Peters, 28. Henry Hosler, 29. Walker boy, and 30. Eddie Hosler.

Contact Editor Sarah Hall at editor@baldwinsvillemessenger.com or leave a message at 434-8889 ext. 310 with your guess by 5 p.m. Friday (please leave the information in the message; we are not generally able to return calls regarding History Mystery responses). If you are the first person to correctly identify an element in the photo before the deadline, your name and guess will appear in next week’s Messenger, along with another History Mystery feature. History Mystery is a joint project of the Museum at the Shacksboro Schoolhouse and the Baldwinsville Public Library.

