NOPL news: A new season of Encore! Creative Aging programs

By Michelle Metcalf

Community Information Librarian

A new series of Encore! Creative Aging programs are set to begin at the Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL), thanks to funding support from Sen. John A. DeFrancisco and the Friends of the NOPL Cicero Library.

The Encore! programs are specifically designed to offer professional instruction to people over 50 years old. The educators that lead the classes are professionals in their fields, and they have received additional training that qualifies them to teach and engage older adults.

Three series of classes are available this season as part of the Encore! workshops:

‘Choral Singing’

12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 19 to Oct. 24, at NOPL North Syracuse

Led by instructor Josephine Federico, students in this class will learn the principles of choral singing and will rehearse selections from the Great American Songbook.

‘The Art of Drawing’

10 to 11 a.m. Fridays, Sept. 21 to Oct. 26, at NOPL Cicero

Local art mentor Laurie Schillawski will teach students tools and techniques to build a solid foundation in drawing in a fun and interactive way.

‘Portrait Sculpting’

10:30 a.m. to noon. Fridays, Sept. 21 to Oct 26, at NOPL North Syracuse

Professional sculptor Sharon Bumann will teach students the basics of sculpting, and students will have the opportunity to work on several projects, including a portrait sculpture.

Following the conclusion of all three series, a reception will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 27, to provide graduates of the classes an opportunity to share their work.

Class sizes are limited and advance registration is required. For more information about Encore! Creative Aging Workshops or to enroll, visit nopl.org/encore or call NOPL North Syracuse at (315) 458-6184 or NOPL Cicero at (315) 699-2032.

