Library focus: Check out the book clubs @ BPL!

By Nancy Howe

Public Relations/Outreach Librarian

Looking for a book club? Baldwinsville Public Library has four!

Mystery Book Club

10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 13

In September, the group will discuss “Suspect” by Robert Crais. LAPD cop Scott James is in rough shape after the murder of his police partner eight months earlier. Though not ready to meet another partner, Scott is teamed with a traumatized military canine named Maggie who assists him in an effort to track down his late partner’s killer. New members are welcome.

Book vs. Movie Club

1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15: Organizational meeting

2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30: ‘The Help’

This group attempts to answer the question ‘What was better, the book or the movie?’ Each month we’ll read a book that has been made into a movie. On the last Sunday of the month, we will meet to watch the movie and discuss. Refreshments will be served.

To get the group started, we have chosen “The Help” by Kathryn Stockett as our September book/movie. We will watch “The Help” and discuss on Sunday, Sept. 30. Copies will be available at the Circulation Desk.

However, we would like the group to choose books/movies in the future. Join us for the planning meeting on Saturday, Sept. 15.

Books for Breakfast

9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18

At our September meeting we will discuss “Victoria” by Daisy Goodwin. This is a fictional account based on real facts of the early part of Queen Victoria’s life. Daisy Goodwin, author of the bestselling novels “The American Heiress” and “The Fortune Hunter” as well as creator and writer of the new PBS/Masterpiece drama “Victoria,” brings the young queen richly to life. Refreshments are served and new members are welcome.

Spec-Fic Book Club (Teens and Adults)

3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19

Speculative fiction includes all kinds of literature based on “what if.” It includes science fiction and fantasy, as well as other genres. Our first book will be “Ready Player One” by Ernest Cline. We hope you will read or be familiar with that title before our meeting, but as this is the first meeting, come even if you do not know the book. If you want to borrow a copy, check at the Circulation Desk — ask for “Ready Player One” from the Book Club Shelf.

