From the Liverpool Public Library: Get wined and dined with Don Cazentre

Sep 05, 2018

By Mark Bialczak

LPL Communications Specialist

The coming of fall is a good time to plan day trips to the compass points surrounding our community that are full of fun places that offer local food and drink.

Don Cazentre has visited plenty of these establishments in his job as beer, wine and spirits reporter for syracuse.com, NYup.com and The Post-Standard. He’ll share his viewpoints from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, in the Liverpool Public Library’s Carman Community Room during the program “Wining and Dining in Central New York.”

“With the explosion of wineries, breweries and even distilleries across the state, there’s no shortage of great beer, wine and food-based beer trips in the CNY area,” Cazentre said. “This presentation highlights some of the best.”

He’ll cover the “Banana Belt,” a coveted crescent-shaped area along Route 414 by Seneca Lake; the route around Cayuga Lake; the beverage trails of Madison County and the Thousand Islands; and day drives to western Onondaga County and Cayuga County breweries.

Cazentre will also bring copies of his book “Spirits & Cocktails of Upstate New York: A History” to sell and sign.

The event is free.

Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

