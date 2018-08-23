THE FFL BUZZ: Visit the FFL booth at the state fair

By The FFL Buzz Team

Fayetteville Free Library

The New York State Fair has a long history stretching back to 1841 when Syracuse hosted the first state fair in the U.S. The fair traveled between 11 different cities until 1889 when it finally settled in Syracuse. The length of the fair has also varied over the years from only two days in 1841, to 14 days in 1938, to the current 13-day schedule.

Since 1841, the fair has expanded to include music concerts, rides, art exhibits, culinary competitions and more in addition to its traditional animal and agriculture exhibits. With so much going on it is nearly impossible to see and do everything. To help plan your visit, check out the NYS Fair website at nysfair.ny.gov/your-visit/daily-schedules for a listing of events, times and locations.

While you are at the fair, be sure to take a few minutes and check out the FFL’s booth on Thursday, Aug. 30, in the Science and Engineering Building. We will have a 3D printer, button maker and information on the library and upcoming events.

For more information, visit the Fayetteville Free Library in person at 300 Orchard St., or online at FFLIB.org.

The FFL Buzz will be back next week!

