NOPL news: Farm to table? Try farm to library to table

By Michelle Metcalf

Community Information Librarian

Two Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) libraries are now Field Goods pick-up locations for locally grown fruits and vegetables, with deliveries every Wednesday at NOPL Cicero and North Syracuse.

Modeled on community supported agriculture programs (CSAs), Field Goods is a certified New York State Women-Owned Business that sources produce and food products from local farms and food producers. Customers place orders with Field Goods and their orders are delivered to their location of choice once every week, year-round.

Here’s how it works: after choosing a pickup location, customers select one of four bag sizes, ranging from $16 for a single person to a $30 bag for a family of five. Five to eight different fruits and vegetables are chosen from more than 80 different regional farms and put in the bag each for pickup each week. Additional a la carte items from local producers are also available, including bread, cheese, eggs, pasta, yogurt and much more. All of the produce is non-GMO and most is organically grown.

Joanna, a Field Goods customer, commented about the service on their Facebook page, saying, “Love, love, love my field goods bag each week! I have not been disappointed with a single item I have received. Every item has been fresh, and the quality is so much better than the supermarket. It has pushed me to try new foods and has inspired my husband and I to maintain a more plant-based diet. There were so many locations near me to choose from for pick up. The customer service has been great to communicate with whenever I have had questions. Highly recommend!”

With grocery and meal kit delivery services growing in popularity, Field Goods provides a convenient way to get fresh, nutritious produce while supporting locally run farms and businesses.

New customers who sign up will receive a $10 credit from Field Goods. Customer subscriptions can be paused or canceled at any time.

To sign up or to find out more, visit field-goods.com or call the NOPL Cicero Library at (315) 699-2032.

