From the Liverpool Public Library: LPL goes medieval

By Mark Bialczak

LPL Communications Specialist

If you’re a fan of things that hail from the Renaissance Age, the Liverpool Public Library’s event the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 29, will bring something for you.

The folks from the Barony of Delftwood will set up on the Dinosaur Garden Lawn and inside the Carman Community Room for “Rock and Rule the Kingdom! Medieval Faire.”

From 6 to 8 p.m., they’ll demonstrate a wide variety of sports, activities, arts, crafts and music. They will wear outfits fitting for that time, too, for nobles and peasants.

Out on the lawn will be heavy weapons and fencers, with armor and archery.

Presenters will show off cooking, wool spinning and weaving, and embroidery. Patrons can take part in scribal, calligraphy and illumination, hands-on work.

There will be a Viking display with drinking horns, animal skulls, skins and jewelry.

The winner of The History Channel’s “Forged in Fire” competition series will return to show off top bladesmithing work.

And children will discover a fine make-and-take activities table.

