ComiConVersation takes place Sunday, Aug. 19, at BPL

By Nancy Howe

Public Relations/Outreach Librarian

2018 ComiConVersation

Noon Sunday, Aug. 19

One of the area’s best ComiCon events, this is our Fifth Annual ComiConVersation and it promises to be the best one yet! There will be activities throughout the day including:

Information sessions on fannish topics such as robotics, Japanese culture, and anime and manga (films, movies, TV shows)

Fun and games including a Medieval Fighting Demo, Minecraft and an appearance by The Scarlet Spider

Meet authors including Fred Van Lente (Ten Dead Comedians, Odd is On Our Side and more…)

Creators will be on hand with books, comics, wearables, plushies, and more … all things fandom!

Stay all day and enter the Cosplay Costume Competition. There will an awards ceremony in the evening with prizes in several categories. We will also be announcing the winners of the FANtastic Visions III art contest.

For more information or to register for this free event go to bville.lib.ny.us/comic-conversation.

Dungeons & Dragons

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22

Players can join Dungeon Master Brandon to play the fifth edition of the game. Players are encouraged to bring characters, but Brandon will have some available if needed. This will be an ongoing adventure, meeting the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. Coming to each session is not required, as Brandon will run scenarios that people can drop into. But you’ll enjoy it more the more often you come!

