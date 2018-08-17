ComiConVersation takes place Sunday, Aug. 19, at BPL

Aug 17, 2018 Ashley M. Casey Baldwinsville Messenger, Library News, Point of View
By Nancy Howe
Public Relations/Outreach Librarian
Noon Sunday, Aug. 19
One of the area’s best ComiCon events, this is our Fifth Annual ComiConVersation and it promises to be the best one yet! There will be activities throughout the day including:
For more information or to register for this free event go to bville.lib.ny.us/comic-conversation.
6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22
Players can join Dungeon Master Brandon to play the fifth edition of the game. Players are encouraged to bring characters, but Brandon will have some available if needed. This will be an ongoing adventure, meeting the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. Coming to each session is not required, as Brandon will run scenarios that people can drop into. But you’ll enjoy it more the more often you come!
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
