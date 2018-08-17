Canton Woods: Gearing up for Walk for the Woods

By Ruth Troy

Director

Walk for the Woods is a major fundraising event for Canton Woods and a wellness event. This year’s event takes place Saturday, Sept. 15. Support your center and join us for a morning of fun and fitness! If you are not able to join us the day of the walk, you may make a donation to Walk for the Woods 2018. Just drop off your check payable to Canton Woods Senior Center or mail to 76 Canton St. Baldwinsville, NY 13027.

If you would like to join the walk, registration forms are available at the center or on the village of Baldwinsville website.

Thank you for supporting Canton Woods!

Speaking of support, Canton Woods is seeking a Neighborhood Advisor. Neighborhood Advisors assist older adults in obtaining the services they need to remain independent in their homes. This is a part-time position. For more information please contact Canton Woods Senior Center (315) 638-4536.

Summer Entertainment Series

Eddie Fagan entertains at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23. Eddie Fagan always provides a lively performance.

Ronda Helene brings her vintage country style to Canton Woods at 3 p.m. Thursday Sept. 6. Stay for dinner available for purchase from Lady Bug Lunch Box Food Truck following the concert.

Activities and enrichment

Art Group meets at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21. This group is facilitated by retired B’ville art teacher Mike Conway. The group welcomes beginner and intermediate students and focuses on drawing and painting. Please bring your sketch book and art supplies.

Canton Woods Book Club will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21. They will be discussing “Thunderstruck” by Erik Larson. Get reading and join the lively discussion.

Technology help is available at Canton Woods from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29. If you need help using any of your devices (smartphone, iPad, tablet or laptop), sign up for a 20-minute appointment. Bring your device and your questions.

Join the Sharing Memories Writing Program at Canton Woods! The program is held at 1 p.m. every Wednesday. This is a dynamic group who come to together to share their memories and put them down on paper. Experience this engaging process under the guidance of Tina Trainham. Your memories will come alive!

Wellness and fitness

Chair massage returns to Canton Woods! A licensed massage therapist will be available from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22. The fee is payable to the therapist. Call (315) 638-4536, for more information and to sign up in advance to reserve a time slot.

Falls Prevention and Functional Movement Special Summer Program is held at 10 a.m. Tuesday mornings now through Aug. 28 (approximately 45 minutes). The class will focus on balance, strength and range of motion. Flowing movement and stretches to get bodies moving and joints hydrated. Class fee is $5 per class, payable to instructor, Rachel Renzi.

Continued Care and Maintenance of Hearing Aids will be presented by Dr. Nicole Anzalone and staff from Preferred Audiology Care. The presentation takes place from 11 to 11:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 31. There will be an opportunity for a one-on-one hearing aid care clinic. The audiology staff will perform a diagnostic assessment of your current hearing aids. Hearing aid users please being your hearing aids to this seminar.

Tai Chi is held at Canton Woods at 8 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. There is a small fee for this class; speak to the instructor.

The regular schedule for Active Older Americans Aerobics resumes in September. The class is every Tuesday and Thursday at 9:15 a.m. There is a fee, payable to the instructor.

The Falls Prevention Class is held every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. Class will resume in September.

Armchair Aerobics takes place on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. This is led by a volunteer.

Kripalu “Chair Optional” Yoga is taught by Yvonne Martin. Kripalu yoga is a soothing, mindful practice that emphasizes compassionate self-acceptance, and is adaptable to every person and everybody. If you are new to yoga and not sure if a mat or a chair is right for you, this is an ideal setting to come find out that works best for you. There is a free trial class on Sept. 10. Classes resume on Sept. 17.

If you plan to attend any of these classes, call the Center to let us know at (315) 638-4536.

Also at Canton Woods

HIICAP (Health Insurance Information Counseling Assistance Program) offers free and unbiased information and assistance. This program is brought to you from the Onondaga County Office for Aging. If you would like to connect with a HIICAP representative, call (315) 638- 4536.

AARP Defensive Driving: The next class with available space is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18. Classes fill up quickly. Call Canton Woods for future dates, and to sign up (315) 638-4536.

Canton Woods has a medication return collection unit. This is a safe environmentally friendly way to dispose of your unused medications. You may drop off your unused medication to the return box at Canton Woods from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Senior nutrition

You can enjoy lunch at the center. Canton Woods is a senior nutrition lunch site at noon on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Make a reservation (315) 638-4536 and stop by at noon for lunch. The nutrition program is open to anyone 60 years of age and older. Suggested donation is $3.

Wondering what’s for lunch? On Monday, Aug. 20, the menu includes open hot roast beef and gravy sandwich, oven-roasted Brussels sprouts and fruit cocktail.

Canton Woods Senior Center is located at 76 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To learn more, call (315) 638-4536 or visit baldwinsville.org/departments/cantonwoods.

