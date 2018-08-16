 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

CazCares seeks school supply donations

Aug 16, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Nonprofits, Point of View

CazCares seeks school supply donations

Submitted by CazCares

August is here, and that means time to start thinking about purchasing school supplies. While you are getting organized for your own children, please remember the families that CazCares serves. To help start their school year off well, we welcome any school supply donations you can offer. Presently, we are in specific need of index cards, colored pencils, colored markers and multi-subject spiral notebooks, post-it notes, and black Sharpies, but will welcome anything you can share!

Donations may be dropped off Monday, Tuesday or Thursday mornings from 9:30 a.m. to noon, or Monday afternoons from 4 to 6 p.m. Donations may also be left at local churches or at the Cazenovia Public Library.

The supply giveaway will run Monday, Aug. 20 to 30 by appointment. If you would like to sign-up to receive supplies, please call CazCares at 315-655-3174 to schedule an appointment.

CazCares is a food pantry and clothing closet that serves low income residents of the Cazenovia Central School District and surrounding areas of Madison County. In addition, information and referral services help clients address many needs. Each month over 200 clients visit CazCares to receive food and clothing and to attend educational programs.

CazCares relies on community support in order to operate. Volunteers work to fill food orders, stock pantry shelves and sort clothing. We receive donations of money, food and clothing from individuals, area churches, student and civic groups.

Comment on this Story

Jamesville teen killed in one-car crash
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling