CazCares seeks school supply donations

Submitted by CazCares

August is here, and that means time to start thinking about purchasing school supplies. While you are getting organized for your own children, please remember the families that CazCares serves. To help start their school year off well, we welcome any school supply donations you can offer. Presently, we are in specific need of index cards, colored pencils, colored markers and multi-subject spiral notebooks, post-it notes, and black Sharpies, but will welcome anything you can share!

Donations may be dropped off Monday, Tuesday or Thursday mornings from 9:30 a.m. to noon, or Monday afternoons from 4 to 6 p.m. Donations may also be left at local churches or at the Cazenovia Public Library.

The supply giveaway will run Monday, Aug. 20 to 30 by appointment. If you would like to sign-up to receive supplies, please call CazCares at 315-655-3174 to schedule an appointment.

CazCares is a food pantry and clothing closet that serves low income residents of the Cazenovia Central School District and surrounding areas of Madison County. In addition, information and referral services help clients address many needs. Each month over 200 clients visit CazCares to receive food and clothing and to attend educational programs.

CazCares relies on community support in order to operate. Volunteers work to fill food orders, stock pantry shelves and sort clothing. We receive donations of money, food and clothing from individuals, area churches, student and civic groups.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story