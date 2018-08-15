THEATRE REVIEW: Laying an ‘Egg’ — Broadway parody produces beaucoup belly-laughs at CNY Playhouse

Producer Julia Budder (Heather Jensen) playwright Peter Austin (Abel Searor), gofer Gus (Isaac Betters) and James Wicker (Donnie Williams) pray for good reviews in the CNY Playhouse production of “It’s Only a Play,” running through Aug. 18 at ShoppingTown Mall. (Amelia Beamish photo)

An avalanche of allusions dominates the dialogue in Terrence McNally’s cast-party farce “It’s Only a Play,” running through Saturday, Aug. 18, at ShoppingTown Mall.

McNally – one of America’s most versatile and accomplished playwrights – certainly had a lot of fun penning this one, a slapsticky send-up of the world in which he works. Along the way, he critiques critics, satirizes stars, deconstructs directors and parodies producers.

While doing so, he keeps the punch lines punchy with references to pop-culture icons from Al Pacino to Catherine Zeta-Jones, from Barbra Streisand to Lady Gaga, from Chris Christie to Donald Trump, from Hilary Swank to Harvey Fierstein.

Backstage in-jokes also abound rendered with allusions to “Waiting for Godot,” “Hamilton” and “Titus Andronicus” – that last one repeatedly!

Director Stephond Brunson applies his expertise as an award-winning choreographer to efficiently move these players around the simple set, a brightly appointed Manhattan townhouse owned by Julia Budder, the producer of a new Broadway play, “The Golden Egg.”

As Julia, actress Heather Jensen portrays the producer as a clueless cheerleader, always sparkling, sometimes scatter-brained. For instance, Julia clumsily misquotes the song “New York, New York.” Her bit about the “K-word” left the opening night audience – the real one – howling in laughter.

Brunson’s cast boasts a boatload of experience and talent to spare. Donnie Williams – who doubles as costumer – nearly steals the show as James Wicker – NOT “Whacker!” – a successful TV actor who turned down in a role in “Golden Egg” even though the play was written by his best friend, Peter, played by Abel Searor.

Williams’s limp-wristed Wicker is a fetching character, cynical yet sympathetic. Searor’s more serious playwright might be considered the lead although this is really an ensemble production. Regardless, Searor communicates a decidedly elitist indignation as the wronged writer. He’s especially hilarious when grimacing in disapproval or curling up in a fetal position on an upholstered chair. His unending prayer in Act 1 is a highlight.

Three more veteran thespians also enjoy scene-stealing moments. Anne Fitzgerald plays Virginia Noyes, a drug-addled movie star making a Broadway comeback, and Fitzgerald isn’t afraid to go over the top. Her entrance is screamingly silly, and the actress may well be crowned community theater’s Queen of the F-word.

Daryl Acevedo portrays the flamboyant British director, Sir Frank Finger, given to stripping off his gold-lamé pants and stealing odd objects. Actor Roy van Norstrand brings a certain gravitas to his role as strait-laced critic Ira Drew. The reviewer – who secretly aspires to be a playwright – invariably takes himself too seriously, which ironically becomes hysterical.

Although he plays a minor role, Isaac Betters is absolutely translucent as Gus, an unemployed singer from the hicks, the very picture of naivety with an ingratiatingly wide smile and a carelessly combed mop top.

Some audience members may find aspects of this comedy romp a bit difficult to take, such as the constant cussing, obsessive drug use and overall bitchiness. That animosity boils over in Act 2 as the scathing reviews pour in, and the characters seek desperately to pin blame on each other. But despite failing careers, fickle friendships and egos the size of elephants, the septet somehow reunites behind plans to mount yet another play. Don’t you think you’d want to see it?

“It’s Only a Play,” produced by Naomi Sorrwar-Randall, runs at 8 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 16, 17 and 18, at CNY Playhouse, located near the Macy’s entrance on the second level of ShoppingTown Mall. Tickets cost $17 on Thursday and $20 on Friday and Saturday; cnyplayhouse.org; 315-885-8960.

