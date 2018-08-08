THE FFL BUZZ: Virtual reality beyond gaming

Another popular experience that virtual reality can provide is the opportunity to see places one has never been without a long or expensive flight. By using the Google Earth VR, a person can explore a variety of places including the Colosseum in Rome, The Space Needle in Seattle, Washington and the Matterhorn in Switzerland.

People also use virtual reality to create models and paintings in 3D. Instead of creating a small-scale model of a building, an architect could create a VR model that could be explored, decorated and fully designed before any construction occurred. On a simpler level, people are able to create 3D paintings that almost fall between painting and sculpture.

On a more practical note, VR is also used for training in some professional environments. Doctors can practice operations, both simple and complex, numerous times before attempting these operations on cadavers or people. Pilots are able to train by operating a variety of planes before going up in the air. The opportunities for VR training could prove invaluable.

Here at the FFL, we have an Oculus Rift virtual reality headset located in our Fab Lab to provide our patrons a taste of what virtual reality is able to offer.

For more information, visit the Fayetteville Free Library in person at 300 Orchard Street or online at FFLIB.org.

The FFL Buzz will be back next week!

