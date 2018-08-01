From the Liverpool Public Library: Didgeridoo Down Under brings puppetry, storytelling to LPL

The members of Didgeridoo Down Under travel across the country to “promote kindness, acceptance and respect among all people and cultures, according to the group’s website. Here, Rob Thomas of DDU assists children during a workshop. (didgedownunder.com)

By Mark Bialczak

LPL Communications Specialist

The sounds and sights that make Australia so popular up here will take over the Liverpool Public Library’s Carman Community Room at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7.

The program “Didgeridoo Down Under” will feature music, storytelling, puppetry, comedy and audience participation for a taste of Australian culture. The company also will put on a short workshop following the show.

The members of Didgeridoo Down Under travel across the country to “promote kindness, acceptance and respect among all people and cultures, according to the group’s website. “We are working to help develop better global citizens in our own unique way.”

Yes, it will be much more than the playing of the long, thin instrument that is the group’s namesake.

The married couple of Rob Thomas and Tanya Gerard are scheduled to perform at the LPL.

“The program was fantastic. Everyone who attended loved the program and were still talking about it at the next storytime. Rob and Tanya were highly entertaining and very informative in a not in your face way that the kids loved,” said Nola Ramirez, a children’s librarian at Los Banos (California) Library, on didgedownunder.com. “Adults and parents loved the program also. The whole program was fast paced, humorous, serious and just plain fun on all levels. You can tell that Rob and Tanya love what they do and believe what they are teaching, and it shows to all that are watching. Thank you for a wonderful program, and we look forward to participating in the future.

Thomas has been playing and making didgeridoos for more than 20 years. He also produces music for movies. Gerard, who grew up in Australia, collaborates on many of the same projects as Thomas. She’s also written a children’s book, “The Adventures of the Wild, Wild Wolf,” and is working on a sequel.

The event is free.

