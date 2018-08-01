From the Liverpool Fire Department: Tips on grilling safety

Aug 01, 2018 Ashley M. Casey Point of View, Star Review
Chief
Cooking outdoors is common this time of year and the Liverpool Fire Department would like to remind you of a few safety tips.
If you use starting fluid, only use charcoal starting fluid. Do not use any other type of flammable liquid.
If you use an electric starter, be sure to unplug it after use and keep it away from flammable items until it is cooled down.
When you are done grilling, allow coals to completely cool before discarding. Only use a metal container.
According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), there are approximately 8,900 fires annually caused by outdoor grills. These fires are attributed with 10 deaths, 160 injuries and more than $118 million in property damage across the country annually.
The Liverpool Fire Department is 100 percent volunteer and provides service to the village of Liverpool and parts of the town of Salina. The department responds to approximately 1,700 calls for help annually including EMS, fire, vehicle accidents and water rescues. To become a member, visit our website at liverpoolfire.com or call (315) 457-6347.
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
