From the Liverpool Fire Department: Tips on grilling safety

By Jerry Payne

Chief

Cooking outdoors is common this time of year and the Liverpool Fire Department would like to remind you of a few safety tips.

Propane and charcoal grills must only be used outdoors. In addition to the fire safety, both produce carbon monoxide gas.

Grills should be placed well away from decks, buildings and overhanging tree branches.

Keep children and pets away from the grill.

Never leave grill unattended when in use.

Keep grill clean and free of grease to avoid flare-ups.

Make sure lid is open when lighting.

Additional safety concerns for charcoal grills

If you use starting fluid, only use charcoal starting fluid. Do not use any other type of flammable liquid.

If you use an electric starter, be sure to unplug it after use and keep it away from flammable items until it is cooled down.

When you are done grilling, allow coals to completely cool before discarding. Only use a metal container.

Additional safety concerns for propane grills

Check connections for leaks before use.

If you smell gas while cooking, get away from the grill and call the fire department.

Don’t move the grill when it is in use.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), there are approximately 8,900 fires annually caused by outdoor grills. These fires are attributed with 10 deaths, 160 injuries and more than $118 million in property damage across the country annually.

The Liverpool Fire Department is 100 percent volunteer and provides service to the village of Liverpool and parts of the town of Salina. The department responds to approximately 1,700 calls for help annually including EMS, fire, vehicle accidents and water rescues. To become a member, visit our website at liverpoolfire.com or call (315) 457-6347.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story