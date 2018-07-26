NOPL news: Auto-renew means one less thing to worry about

By Michelle Metcalf

Community Information Librarian

You have plenty of things to worry about — renewing your library materials shouldn’t be one of them. That’s why the Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) is proud to make automatic renewals available to patrons. Since its inception in 2016, thousands of patrons have enjoyed the convenience and cost-savings of auto-renew.

So how does auto-renew work? Three days before eligible items are due at the library, they will be automatically renewed up to the maximum number of allowed renewals set by the library (for most items there are two renewals). Don’t worry — you don’t have to keep track of all of this on your own: If you’re signed up for texts or email notifications, you’ll get a message letting you know what’s due, what isn’t, and how many renewals you have left on each of your items.

To be eligible for auto-renew items must be owned by NOPL. Materials requested from other libraries in the county, items that have hold requests from other patrons, or materials that have reached their maximum number of renewals are not eligible for auto-renew. Items that are not eligible to be automatically renewed may still be manually renewed, either by accessing your library account online or by calling the library.

Take books, for example: most of them can be checked out for 21 days, and they have two renewals. Assuming a book meets the eligibility requirements mentioned above, it can actually be kept for over two months!

You don’t have to sign up for auto-renew to enjoy its benefits. All NOPL patrons are already enrolled in auto-renew. If you’d like to receive email or text notifications regarding your library items however, simply stop into any NOPL location to update your account, or call (315) 699-2032.

